Hypercalcemia Treatment Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 11.2% through 2026

This report by Future Market Insights (FMI) examines the ‘Hypercalcemia Treatment Market’ for the period 2016-2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global hypercalcemia treatment market.

The global hypercalcemia treatment market report begins by defining hypercalcemia treatment and various types of products used in hypercalcemia treatment. It is followed by an overview of market dynamics of the global hypercalcemia treatment market, which includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities that are influencing growth of the global hypercalcemia treatment market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on a weighted average model have been included in the global hypercalcemia treatment market report after detailed analysis of individual regions to better equip readers with meaningful insights on ongoing developments in the market.

Primary factors fuelling demand for hypercalcemia treatment include increasing prevalence of hyperparathyroidism-related hypercalcemia, increasing number of patients with cancers, higher incidence of multiple myeloma, availability of appropriate drug therapy alternative over surgery, favourable reimbursement scenario and drug therapies to avoid kidney failure. However, primary factors hampering growth of the hypercalcemia treatment market are patient location, hypercalcemia drug adoption and cost recovery from limited patient population.

Based on product type, the market has been segmented bisphosphonates (clodronate, etidronate, ibandronate, pamidronate and zoledronic acid), calcitonin, glucocorticoids, denosumab and calcimimetics. A detailed analysis has been provided for these segment in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity and BPS analysis.

Based on distribution channel, the market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics and independent pharmacy and drug stores. Our analysis predicts that revenue form the independent pharmacy and drug stores segment will expand at a relatively fast pace, and the segment is expected to contribute significantly towards the distribution of hypercalcemia drugs during the forecast period. Hospitals distribution channel segment is projected to generate comparatively high revenue owing to novel and easy availability of hypercalcemia treatment drugs worldwide.

The next section of the report highlights hypercalcemia treatment market by region and provides market outlook for 2016–2026. The report also discusses key regional trends contributing to revenue growth of the global hypercalcemia treatment market, as well as analyses the impact of drivers and restraints in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The above sections – by product type, distribution channel and region — evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the hypercalcemia treatment market for 2016–2026. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period, i.e., 2016–2026.

To ascertain hypercalcemia treatment market size, we have also considered revenue generated by companies operating in the hypercalcemia treatment market space. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the hypercalcemia treatment market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the hypercalcemia treatment market is expected to develop in future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis based on supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth rates. This is imperative to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global hypercalcemia treatment market.

The hypercalcemia treatment market has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region. These segments are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the global hypercalcemia treatment market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is normally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective.

To understand key segments in terms of growth and adoption for hypercalcemia treatment drugs globally, FMI has developed the hypercalcemia treatment market ‘Attractiveness Index’. The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities in the global hypercalcemia treatment market.

In the final section of the report on the global hypercalcemia treatment market, ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of drug developers in the hypercalcemia treatment market space and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are companies developing hypercalcemia treatment drugs. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the hypercalcemia treatment value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific company insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and successes in hypercalcemia treatment marketplace.

Detailed profiles of the hypercalcemia treatment developing companies are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, SWOT analysis and recent developments in the global hypercalcemia treatment market.

Key companies covered in report are Bayer Pharma AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. and Cipla Inc.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type Bisphosphonates Clodronate Etidronate Ibandronate Pamidronate Zoledronic acid Calcitonin Glucocorticoids Denosumab Calcimimetics

By End-User Hospitals Clinics Independent Pharmacy and Drug Stores



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Nordic countries Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Ex. Japan (APEJ) China India Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies