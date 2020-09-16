HAZMAT Packaging Market – Global Industry Shares, Market Strategies and Key Players 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the HAZMAT Packaging Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global hazmat packaging market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of hazmat packaging. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the hazmat packaging market during the period. The global HAZMAT packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.64% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The HAZMAT packaging market is highly fragmented in nature, wherein a number of market players account for a large part of market share. The key players in the market including Hazmatpac, Inc., Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd., BASCO, Inc., The Cary Company, Thielmann US LLC., LPS Industries, LLC. and others are focusing on product innovation strategy for their growth.

Need for A Safe and Secure Packaging is Majorly Driving the HAZMAT Packaging Market

The need for a safe and secure packaging is majorly driving the HAZMAT packaging market. Moreover, efficient in the transportation of goods through HAZMAT packaging is expanding its demand. Furthermore, the rapidly growing E-retail sector is supporting the growth of the HAZMAT packaging market. However, the fragmented demand in developed nations is the major restraining factor for the growth of the HAZMAT packaging market. Nevertheless, the emergence of interactive packaging is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the HAZMAT packaging market.

Segmentation of the Hazmat Packaging Industry

The HAZMAT Packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, product type, and application. The materials for HAZMAT packaging are classified into metal, plastic and corrugated paper. The plastic segment among the material dominated the market owing to a higher preference for plastic packaging due to its lightweight and cost-effectiveness. The product type of HAZMAT packaging is classified as drums, IBC’s, flexitanks and other product types. The drums segment among the product type held the highest share owing to its cost-effectiveness as compared to IBC and other bulk containers. The application of the HAZMAT packaging includes chemicals, oil & gas, logistics, automotive, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and other applications. The chemicals segment dominated the market based on application.

North America Held the Highest Market Share, Dominating the Global Hazmat Packaging Market

Regionally, North America held the highest market share, dominating the global HAZMAT packaging market. The dominance of the North America market attributed to the growing freight and logistics industry in the region. Moreover, the well-established end-user industries in the region are expected to boost the growth of the HAZMAT packaging market in North America.

