Dental Prosthetics Market Global Research Report 2020 Analysis & Forecast to 2023

Dental Prosthetics Market report focuses on the key player’s profiles in detail with granular analysis of the market share, production technology, market entry strategies, revenue forecasts and regional analysis of the market.

Prosthodontics is a professional field of dentistry that deals with removable and fixed dental restorations to reinstate dental function and appearance. Dentists are capable of diagnosing, planning and managing cures with the application of dental prostheses to handle a wide range of oral health ailments. They also have a powerful focus on eliminating the risk of these issues occurring again in the future.

Also Read : https://www.medgadget.com/2019/10/dental-prosthetics-market-global-size-2019-sales-recent-trends-demand-industry-revenue-analysis-by-henry-schein-institut-straumann-ag-3m-nobel-biocare-zimmer-biomet-etc.html

Dental Prosthetics Market is expanding moderately and has a promising future. The market for dental prosthetics has been anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 5.5% over the period of 2019 to 2023.

Prosthodontic treatments are mostly preferred for cosmetic or functional reasons. They are framed to restore the natural function and appearance of the gums, teeth, and other areas of the face. They can also assist in treating jaw ailments such as temporomandibular joint disorders (TMJD).

Prosthodontics practitioners are skilled in the use of an extensive range of dental prostheses which can include implants, bridges, dentures, crowns, and overdentures. Dental implant is a permanent solution for missing teeth. Implants are generally created from strong titanium. They are strategically placed in the jaw where they act as tooth roots. Once they’ve bonded with the jawbone, implants get covered by a natural-looking crown.

Bridges and crowns are prosthetic teeth that are extensively used in filling gaps between the teeth or uphold the natural strength, function, and appearance of the gum. They are cemented onto the teeth on a permanent basis. Crowns are basically made from porcelain, ceramic or metal and are framed to look like natural teeth. Bridges are typical fixed dentures that fill gaps in the teeth with the help of crowns on each side. Dentures are generally used to substitute an individual teeth or entire set of teeth.

Overdentures are also considered as a widely accepted option that are anchored firmly within the mouth with the usage of dental implants. This situation proves to be helpful in reducing the bone loss which is often the case with traditional dentures.

The worldwide market for dental prosthetics is expanding notably owing to several factors such as surging awareness about oral health and a sharp increase in the geriatric population which are propelling the development for dental prosthetics market. Dental prosthetics makers are developing new and groundbreaking products to offer more progressive solutions to the dental practitioners. Besides, the growing consciousness about the presentability of the teeth leads to the growth of the cosmetic dentistry.

Key Players – Dental Prosthetics Market

The Global Dental Prosthetics Market segment has been dominated by key players such as

DENTSPLY Sirona (US),

Henry Schein, Inc. (US),

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland),

3M (US),

Nobel Biocare (Part of Danaher corporation) (US),

Zimmer Biomet (US),

Osstem Prosthetics (South Korea),

Planmeca OY (Finland),

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein),

CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland)

Latest Industry News

Glidewell Dental has announced the opening of the Glidewell International Technology Center in Louisville Kentucky. The 8,500 sq ft center is aimed at teaching cutting-edge dental practices in an effort to keep fellow dentists abreast of new materials and techniques used in dental prosthetic procedures among others.

Prosthodontic clinic Dental Implants Miami Beach has installed a new dental microscope which is expected to improve the vision of the damaged tooth and allow the prosthodontist to treat the patient with lasting implants.

Segments – Dental Prosthetics Market

The Global Dental Prosthetics Market has been segmented based on the type of material, end-user, and type. Based on type of material the market has been segmented into Metal, Porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM), all ceramic, and others. Based on end-user, the global dental prosthetics market has been segmented into dental research laboratories, dental hospitals, & clinics market. Based on type, the global dental prosthetics market has been segmented into crown, denture, inlays, veneer, bridges, and abutment.

Regional Analysis – Dental Prosthetics Market

North America dominates the market with a majority share due to the regions inclination toward the latest in medical advancements and the presence of a large patient pool that are demanding dental prosthetics. Europe closely follows North America in terms of market size due to a similar growth pattern

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth due to the rising disposable incomes in the region as well as the rise of dental tourism which attracts international patients and market players. Patients travel to these countries to leverage affordable dental prosthetic and cosmetic services. Market players from around the globe have identified this trend and are strengthening their market position in the emerging economies of the region such as India, China, and South Korea.

FOR MORE DETAILS – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dental-prosthetics-market-2905