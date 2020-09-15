Yeast Infection Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth Prospects and Opportunities Up To 2023

Market Research Future adds the “Yeast Infection Market Research Report- Global Forecast till 2023” report to their unique collection. Global Yeast Infection market is expected to grow at the CAGR of ~ 4.7% during the forecast period.

Market Scenario

Yeast infection is also known as candidiasis. Candidiasis is an infection caused by numerous types of yeast called Candida. The most common type of yeast causing infection is Candida albicans. This yeast is normally present on the skin, in the intestines and vagina, but under normal conditions it doesn’t cause infection. However, sometimes it can develop into an infection of the mouth, vagina or skin due to weak immune response, unhygienic conditions, and other factors.

Yeast infection can occur due to many reasons such as weak immunity, unhygienic conditions, and presence of a conducive environment for the growth of the associated microbes. In addition to infants, people suffering from diabetes, obesity, hypothyroidism, inflammatory disorders are also prone to catching yeast infection. The global yeast infection market is majorly driven by increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, continuously increasing geriatric population, and increasing number of patients suffering from HIV. According to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), by the end of 2015, approximately 36.7 million people worldwide were suffering from HIV/AIDS , out of which 1.8 million were children below 15 years. Moreover, rising demand for antifungal drugs and government support for research & development have fuelled the market growth. However, side effects of the treatment may hinder the growth of the market.

The global Yeast Infection Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecasted period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in yeast infection market are Scynexis (US), Synmedic Laboratories (India), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Astellas (Japan), Bayer AG (Germany), Mentis Pharma Ltd. (India), Abbott (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), ALLERGAN (Ireland), AstraZeneca (UK)

Segments:

The global yeast infection market is segmented on the basis of pathogen, types, treatment, and end users. On the basis of pathogens, the market is segmented into Candida albicans, Candida glabrata, Candida rugosa, and others.

On the basis of types, the market is categorized into vaginal yeast infection, skin yeast infection, throat yeast infection, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into drug treatment and surgery. Drug treatment is further classified into cream, ointment, tablet, and suppository.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory centers and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas account for the largest share in the global yeast infection market owing to presence of huge geriatric population and increasing number of patients suffering from immune diseases. According to the Autoimmune Registry, in 2012, approximately 14.7 million Americans were suffering from auto immune diseases.

Europe is the second largest market and holds a noticeable share in the global yeast infection market. The European market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to availability of advanced treatment facilities, skilled medical professionals, and government support for research & development.

Increasing prevalence of HIV in Asia Pacific region is the crucial factor for the market growth. Rising awareness about the infections and availability of new treatment methods drive the market in this region. In Asia Pacific, the market shows growth opportunities in China and India.

However, the Middle East & Africa is expected to show the least growth in this market due to some major factors such as lack of awareness about the yeast infections, limited access and availability of treatment facilities.

