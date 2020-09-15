Spinal Needles Market Swot Analysis, Major Key Players Revenue, Analysis And Forecasts To 2023

Market Research Future with their unique quality of simplifying the market research study, announces a deep study report on “Spinal Needles Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” Gives industry size, top players and worldwide demand

This report analyzes the market structure and offers insights about factors affecting the market growth. Evaluating market size and forecasting the revenue, this reports covers and observes the competitive developments of market players that include joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, research and developments (R & D), and strategic alliances.

Also Read : https://www.medgadget.com/2019/02/spinal-needles-market-analysis-revealing-key-drivers-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-through-2023.html

Market Scenario

Spinal needles are medical devices generally used in administration of drug or diagnostic purposes. Spinal needles are inserted into the spinal cord or canal for the collecting cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) for diagnostic testing purposes or drug administration for the treatment of any neurological disease, fractures or vertebroplasty. Spinal anaesthesia is done to temporarily numb the area of pain during spine surgery in which the spinal needles play an important role in the drug administration of anaesthesia. The global spinal needle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecasted period 2017-2023.

Regional analysis

The regional segmentation of the global spinal needles market segments the market into continent-based regional markets namely The Americas (North America & South America), Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The biggest regional market is The Americas. North America alone holds the potential to be the largest market due to its strong economies are known as the United States of America (USA) and Canada. Many key market players are based in the USA. In this region, the availability of advanced medical facilities makes North America a bigger market than South America. Factors supporting the market growth in this region include increasing awareness among the people, an increasing number of spinal surgeries, and the increasing prevalence of different neurological disease.

Decent technological advancement, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of diseases, and well-developed healthcare sectors are the reasons that have made Europe the second largest regional market after North America. Due to the reasons same as The Americas, Western Europe is a bigger market than Eastern Europe. The significant country-specific markets in this region are France, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom (UK), and Spain, followed by the rest of Western Europe and then Eastern Europe.

According to the report, Asia Pacific region is likely to witness a faster growth for the market during the forecast period. Factors contributing to the faster growth include the presence of huge patient population suffering from different infectious diseases and steadily rising quality of medical services in countries like India and Japan. Apart from these two countries, the other country-specific markets are Australia, South Korea, and China, followed by the rest of the Asia Pacific region.

The MEA region shows limited market slow and steady growth. The reasons for the slow market growth in this region are lack of awareness, lack of education, lack of technological development, political instability, poor healthcare facilities, and healthcare not considered a priority by most governments. The primal country-specific markets in this region are Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia, followed by the rest of the MEA region.

Intended Audience

Spinal needles manufacturers

Spinal needles suppliers

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Independent research laboratories

Market research and consulting service providers

Medical research laboratories

Academic medical institutes and universities

Segmentation

Global spinal needle market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end users. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into atraumatic needle tips, directional spinal needles, pencil-point needles and others. On the basis of size, the market is segmented into 24G, 25G, 27G and other. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic. And on the basis of end users, they are segmented into hospitals, clinics and other.

Key Players

The key players in the global spinal needles market include Argon Medical Devices Inc (Netherland), B. Braun (Germany), BD (USA), Boston Scientific (USA), Cook Medical (USA), Exel International (USA), Halyard Health (USA), Medline Industries (USA), Medtronic (UK), MYCO Medical (USA), Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Sarstedt (UK), Smiths Medical (USA), Stryker Corporation (USA), and Wallach Surgical (USA).

Latest Industry News

Abacus Finance Group LLC has provided senior debt financing to support Zavation Medical Products LLC’s acquisition of Tampa, Florida-based Pan Medical US Corp, a maker of medical products used in minimally invasive procedures. 22 OCT 2018

Two University of Virginia alumni have built a new spine-finding device that is giving the practice of identifying the correct insertion point for epidurals and other forms of spinal anesthesia, a much-needed upgrade. 14 JUNE 2018

FOR MORE DETAILS – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/spinal-needles-market-1216