Digital Textile Printing Inks Market Size with COVID-19 Impact | Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Latest published report on the Digital Textile Printing Inks market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about various market dynamics. These driving factors influence the market from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard and can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve a significant growth rate over the analysis period of 2020-2027. The report is based on an extensive study supervised by adept analysts. Their sound knowledge and expertise in the field help in unearthing of factors and figures. The report is fulfilled with a volume-wise and value-wise analysis.

Digital printing inks refer to the infusion of colorants onto textile or fabric. These inks are classified into various types such as Acid, Reactive, Direct Disperse, Sublimation, and Pigment. Digital printing inks are used on natural as well as synthetic fabrics. Theses inks are used for printing of cloths and garments including promotional wears, t-shirts, banners, flags, and other textile applications.

Market Drivers

Increase in technological advancements in textile industry is expected to boost the global digital textile printing inks market growth. For instance, in November 2019, Apsom technologies had lunched digital printers such as Coltex and Top Banner. Banner printer is specifically designed for polyester fabric and coltex is designed for natural fabric. Furthermore, changes in lifestyle and penetration of internet across the globe will have the positive impact on global digital textile printing inks market growth. Moreover, new fashion trends based on culture and innovations in digital printing industry is expected to propel the global digital textile printing inks market growth.

Market Restraints

However, increase in popularity of digital advertising media is expected to global digital textile printing inks market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Ricoh, Konica Minolta, Dover Corporation, Durst Phototechnik, Roland, D.Gen, Electronics for Imaging, Kornit Digital, Mimaki Engineering, and Seiko Epson.

Market Taxonomy

By Ink Type

Acid

Reactive

Direct Disperse

Sublimation

Pigment

By Application

Household

Clothing

Technical Textile

Display

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

