Diesel Genset Market Research Report Analysis, Demand 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Diesel Genset Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast Report to 2025.

Overview:

The global report containing details of the diesel Genset market predicted a substantial rise during the forecast period covering 2018 to 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR) identified factors that could bolster the expansion plans. These factors are rapidly developing urban scenarios, increasing demand for the system in commercial projects, the inclusion of better technologies, funds allotted for the acquisition of this system, better research-related investment, growing demand from the offshore projects, and others. However, environmental issues are expected to create roadblocks for these Diesel Gensets. In several countries, these machines are facing bans.

Competitive Landscape:

Caterpillar (US), Cummins Inc. (US), Wärtsilä (Finland), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan), Rolls-Royce plc (UK), Kohler Co. (US), Yanmar Co Ltd (Japan), Kirloskar Electric Company (India), Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Generac Power Systems, Inc. (the US), JS Power (UK), Sutton Power Engineering (UK), Ashok Leyland (India), General Electric (US), and Denyo Co., Ltd (Japan) are names that are impacting the global market for diesel Genset by launching their strategic measures to influence the market outcome and secure their own market standing.

Industry News:

In August 2020, Jazz, a leading digital service provider from Pakistan, announced that it has teamed up with Omnicomm, a company known for its global telemetry and fleet management solutions, to launch ‘Jazz Biz Fuelmatic.’ This would be an Internet of Things (IoT) based fuel management solution, with the provision to help businesses curb their environmental impact after achieving maximum energy efficiency.

By collaborating with Omnicom’s partner Xtreme Tracking Solutions, Jazz Business aims to provide an integrated solution that would manage the fuel consumption of diesel generator sets (Genset) and monitor various fuel storage units like bowsers and underground tanks to assist companies in their attempt the minimize carbon footprint.

In April 2020, KOHLER-SDMO declared that it has officially expanded the KD series by rolling out four new models with a maximum range up to 4500kVA (@50Hz)/ 4000kWe (@60Hz). This new series has been developed by a global team of engineers and draws power from the company’s latest K175 engine, known as the KD103V20. This release increases the limits of standby generators and ensures the setting of KOHLER as the most powerful diesel Genset manufacturer available.

During the COVID-19 crisis, temporary setups and other structural changes in the healthcare sector created a huge demand for power supply. That is why the intake of diesel Gensets increased as they are reliable in meeting such demands.

Segmentation:

The review of the global diesel Genset market includes proper analysis of segments like power output, probability, end-use, and application.

By probability, the review of the global diesel Genset market includes the segmentation of stationary and portable.

By power output, the study of the global diesel Genset market includes segments like 350 kVA–1,000 kVA, pp to 100 kVA, 100 kVA–350 kVA, and above 1,000 kVA.

By application, the report with details of the diesel Genset market includes a study of peak shaving, standby power, and continuous.

By end use, the report on the diesel Genset market comprises segments like commercial, industrial, and residential. The residential sector is witnessing substantial growth to meet the needs of rapid urbanization.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific has the maximum market share as the demand for uninterrupted power service is growing in the region. In countries like South Korea, Taiwan, China, and India, this market will witness huge growth. The rising development of data centers is expected to bolster the expansion of this market.

