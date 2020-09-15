Cell Viability Assays Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2017 to 2023

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the cell viability assays market based on products, end user, cell type, and applications.

By application, the cell viability assays market is segmented into stem cell research, drug discovery and development, clinical and diagnostic applications, and others. Of these, the drug discovery and development segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By cell type, the cell viability assays market is segmented into microbial cells, human cells, and animal cells. Of these, human cells will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on end users, the cell viability assays market is segmented into academic and research institutes, hospital and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. Of these, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

By products, the cell viability assays market is segmented into instruments and consumables. Consumables are again segmented into reagents, microplates, and assay kits. Assay kits are again segmented into tetrazolium reduction assay kits, resazurin cell viability assays kits, calcein-am cell viability assays kits, and others. Tetrazolium assay kits are again segmented into MTT assay kits & other tetrazolium assay kits. Instruments are again segmented into spectrophotometers, flow cytometers, cell imaging and analysis systems, and automated cell counters.