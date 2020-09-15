Cardiac Mapping Market Market Key Companies Profile, Sales and Cost Structure Analysis Till 2025

Cardiac Mapping Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, Global Cardiac Mapping Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2018.

The normal heart has a ‘built-in’ electrical system that controls cardiac rhythm and pulse rate. This allows the heart chambers to beat in a coordinated fashion. Cardiac arrhythmias such as bradycardia, atrial flutter, and tachycardia can develop due to a sedentary lifestyle, lack of exercise, and other congenital problems.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of atrial fibrillation in the US ranged from 2.7 to 6.1 million, which is expected to increase with the ageing population. Catheter guided mapping is a minimally invasive procedure that aims to monitor the irregular heartbeats by navigating to abnormal tissue responsible for causing the arrhythmia.

Request Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8786

The global cardiac mapping market is currently dominated by several market players. The key players are involved in expansion, acquisition, and strategic collaborations to maintain their global footprint. For instance, in February 2020, Rhythm AI agreed to a research collaboration with Biosense Webster Inc. The agreement grants the company access to certain data from the Biosense Webster’s CARTO3 System to support a multi-center clinical trial of its STAR Mapping system.

Cardiac Mapping Market Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the higher adoption rates of cardiac mapping, available healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of prominent players in this region. The cardiac mapping market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European cardiac mapping market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The cardiac mapping market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the expansion of healthcare facilities, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The cardiac mapping market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Cardiac Mapping Market Segmentation

The Global Cardiac Mapping Market has been segmented based on product, indication, and end user.

The market, based on product, has been divided into contact with cardiac mapping systems and non- contact cardiac mapping systems. The contact cardiac mapping systems are likely to hold maximum market share in the global cardiac mapping market owing to its ease of access across the globe.

The cardiac mapping market based on indication has been segregated into atrial fibrillation,

atrial flutter, atrioventricular nodal reentrant tachycardia (AVNRT), Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW), and others. The atrial fibrillation segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market due to a large number of patients suffering from the condition.

The end user segments of the cardiac mapping market are hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market, as these are the primary locations where patients receive diagnosis & treatment.

Browse Detailed TOC with COVID-19 Impact Analysis at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cardiac-mapping-market-8786

Browse More Details at:

Hair Removal Devices Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023 | MRFR

Global and North America Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023 | MRFR

Poultry Vaccines Market Size, Trends | Growth Analysis, 2023

Cardiac Mapping Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Cardiac Mapping Market are Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc., Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hill-Rom Services, Inc., and others.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com