Women Healthcare Market 2020: Company Profiles, Segments, Industry Growth, Trends, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2023

Women Healthcare Market Analysis

The global women healthcare market is predicted to grow at a 5.04% CAGR between 2017-2023, reveals the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Women’s health, simply put, is a branch of medicine which focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of conditions and diseases which affect the emotional and physical well-being of a woman. It includes a huge range of focus areas and specialties such as gynecology, sexually transmitted infections, birth control, ovarian cancer, breast cancer and other types of female cancers, sexual health, childbirth and pregnancy, osteoporosis, hormone therapy and menopause, mammography, and benign conditions that affect the functioning of female reproductive organs.

Various factors are propelling the women healthcare market growth. These factors, as per the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report, include increasing geriatric women population, increasing adoption of unhealthy lifestyle, launch of new medicines for women, favorable policies undertaken by the government for raising awareness and improving women’s health, and rising incidence of obesity, depression, menstrual health-related disorders, anemia, osteoarthritis, and osteoporosis. Additional factors propelling market growth include technological advancements, increasing women’s health issues, change in government regulations, and investment made by market players for commercialization and research and development.

Women Healthcare Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the women healthcare market on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, indications, and end users.

Based on indication, the women healthcare market is segmented into gynecologic cancer, polycystic ovary syndrome, reproductive health management, infertility, postmenopausal osteoporosis, and others. The gynecologic cancer segment is again segmented into ovarian, breast, and other forms of cancer. Of these, the postmenopausal osteoporosis segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period. Factors pushing the growth of the segment include the presence of several key players, ongoing R&D activities, the launch of new drugs to treat menopausal osteoporosis, and the rise in the female population aged 40 and above.

Based on diagnosis, the global women healthcare market is segmented into biopsies, ovulation testing, diagnostic imaging tests, bone densitometry, and others.

Based on treatment, the women healthcare market is segmented into surgeries, therapeutics, and others.

Based on end users, the women healthcare market is segmented into research institutes, gynecology centers, hospitals and clinics, and others. Among these, hospitals and clinics will dominate the market over the forecast period as a higher proportion of female patients visit hospitals and clinics both for diagnosis as well as treatment of different health issues.

Women Healthcare Market Regional Analysis

By region, the women healthcare market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will spearhead the market over the forecast period and is predicted to touch USD 21, 782.6 million by 2023. Factors pushing growth in this region include the presence of a well-developed economy, favorable initiatives undertaken for promoting women healthcare, the presence of several key market players, favorable reimbursement, commercialization and approval of products, and increasing awareness regarding women’s health.

The women healthcare market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. Factors propelling growth in the region include increasing incidence of infertility, osteoarthritis, and other forms of women-related health problems due to stress, growing awareness about women’s health, and initiatives undertaken by the government for raising awareness and reimbursement.

The women healthcare market in Europe is predicted to have a favorable growth over the forecast period while that in the MEA is likely to have limited growth over the forecast period chiefly due to the high price of diagnosis and treatment.

Women Healthcare Market Key Players

Key players profiled in the global women healthcare market report include Teva Pharmaceuticals (Israel), Pfizer Inc., (US), Merck & Co., Inc., (US), Eli Lilly Company (US), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Amgen (California), and Allergan plc. (Ireland).

Women Healthcare Industry News

Oct 2019: Qure4u, a renowned patient engagement solution provider, has joined hands with Unified Women’s Healthcare, a leading multi-state organization that is dedicated to advance the transformation of female healthcare in the US. Qure4u’s digital engagement tool will better help Unified-affiliated Ob-Gyn providers, especially when engaging with patients.