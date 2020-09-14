Survival Tools Market Forecast Revised in a New FMI Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the survival tools market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global survival tools market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product Type

Shovels

Ropes

Compasses

Pocket Tools

Hatchets

First Aid Kits

Others

Material Type

Stainless Steel

Aluminium

Wood

Plastic

Others

Application

Hiking Activities

Hunting and Fishing

Camping Activities

Other Wilderness Activities

Sales Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Multi-Brand Stores

Online Retailers

Direct Sales

Specialty Stores

Other Sales Channel

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the survival tools market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global Survival tools market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the survival tools market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the survival tools market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the survival tools market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The chapter provides information on key trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly during the forecast period. In addition to this, the chapter offers insights into recent product innovations and gauges the impact of the same on the overall market.

Chapter 04 – Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on global economy and its related effect across various countries. Readers can also find information on the impact of the pandemic on various sectors such as manufacturing and supply chain across the globe.

Chapter 05 – Impact of Covid-19 on the Survival tools Market

This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on global Survival tools market and its related effect across various countries. Readers can also find information on the impact of the pandemic on various sectors.

Chapter 06 – Impact of Covid-19 on the Retail Industry

This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on global retail industry. Readers can also find information on the shifting trends in the consumer buying behavior amid the covid-19 outbreak.

Chapter 07 – Global Survival Tools Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section provides detailed analysis of the historical survival tools market volume, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and an absolute opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 08 – Global Survival Tools Market Pricing Analysis

This chapter highlights the pricing analysis based on product type for base year 2019 and forecast year 2030. In addition, profit margins at each level of the Survival tools market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the market.

Chapter 09 – Global Survival Tools Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical Survival tools market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2020 –2021) and absolute $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 10 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the global survival tools market is carried out in this section. In addition, this chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the global survival tools market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. It offers provides key market dynamics of the survival tools market, which include drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will help readers understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the survival tools market.

Chapter 11 – Global Survival Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Product Type

Based on product type, the survival tools market is segmented into Shovels, ropes, compasses, pocket tools, hatchets, first aid kits and other survival tools. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on product type.

Chapter 12 – Global Survival Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Material Type

This chapter provides details about the survival tools market on the basis of material type which is segmented into stainless steel, aluminium, plastic, wood and other materials along with market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 13 – Global Survival Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Application

This chapter provides details about the survival tools market on the basis of application which is segmented into hiking activities, hunting and fishing, camping activities and other wilderness activities along with market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 14 – Global Survival Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Sales Channel

Based on sales channel, the survival tools market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, multi-brand stores, online retailers, direct sales, drug stores and others. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on sales channel.

Chapter 15 – Global Survival Tools Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the Survival tools market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 16 – North America Survival Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the survival tools market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, opportunities, and market growth based on product type, material type, application, sales channel, and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 17 – Latin America Survival Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the Survival tools market in the Latin America region. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the Survival tools market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 18 – Europe Survival Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the Survival tools market based on its end user in several countries such as Germany, Spain, France, United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 19 – South Asia Survival Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the survival tools market in the South Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of South Asia. Readers can also find regional trends, restraints, and market growth of countries in the South Asia region.

Chapter 20 – East Asia Survival Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the survival tools market in East Asia region including the important growth prospects of the survival tools in several countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are included in this chapter.

Chapter 21 – Oceania Survival Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the survival tools market in Oceania region including the important growth prospects of the Survival tools in several countries such as Australia and New Zealand are included in this chapter.

Chapter 22 – Middle East and Africa Survival Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the survival tools market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 23 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the survival tools market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 24 – Competition Deep-Dive Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of e-retailers in the survival tools market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Tender Corporation, Fiskars Group, Coleman Company, Survival Light Products Inc, Full Windsor Company, SOG Specialty Knives and Tools, Inc.,Wild and Wolf, Inc., Ultimate Survival Technologies, Johnson and Johnson International, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Leatherman Tool Group, Inc., Frasers Group, L.L.Bean Inc., Unchartered Supply Company, Sharpal Inc. and many others.

Chapter 25 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a based to the information and statistics included in the survival tools market report.

Chapter 26 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the survival tools market.