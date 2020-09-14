Specialty PACS Market | Rising Adoption of Medical Imaging IT Solutions

[281 Pages Report] The global specialty PACS market size is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion in 2024 from USD 2.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

The growth in this market is driven mainly by the increasing geriatric population and subsequent growth in the incidence of various diseases, advantages associated with specialty PACS, government initiatives to increase the adoption of healthcare IT solutions, growing investments in medical imaging, rising adoption of medical imaging IT solutions, and increasing use of imaging equipment. On the other hand, budgetary constraints are expected to limit market growth during the forecast period.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=66166054

Market Size Estimation

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the global specialty PACS market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

• The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.

• The revenue generated from the sale of specialty PACS products by leading players has been determined through primary and secondary research.

• All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Key Players in the Global Specialty PACS Market

IBM Corporation (Merge Healthcare Incorporated) (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Agfa Healthcare (Belgium), Carestream Health (a part of Onex Corporation) (Canada), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Sectra AB (Sweden), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Novarad (US), INFINITT North America (US), Intelerad Medical Systems (Canada), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Sonomed Escalon (US), Canon USA, Inc. (US) (a subsidiary of Canon Inc.), Visbion (UK), and EyePACS, LLC (US).

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=66166054

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

• Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

• What types of annual and multi-year partnerships are specialty PACS companies exploring?

• Which are the key players in the market and how intense is the competition?

• Which are the recent contracts and agreements key players have signed?

• What are the recent trends affecting specialty PACS solutions providers?