Operational Analytics Market Recent Study Including Growth Factors CAGR of 19.50% by 2026

Global operational analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 19.50% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2026. Operational analytics is a more particular word for a form of business analytics that aims to improve current activities. Like others, this form of business analytics includes the use of different data mining and data aggregation instruments to obtain more transparent business planning information.

Operational analytics may be pursued by businesses in several distinct ways. Different software packages will offer different models to show what's going on in a business, in real time or over a specific time frame. Many of these instruments will make visual models available.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global operational analytics market are IBM Corporation, Oracle, Microsoft, SAS Institute Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAP SE, ALTERYX, INC., Cloudera, Inc., BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED, Splunk Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Evolven Software, Appnomic, Apptio, Inc., BAY DYNAMICS, BMC Software, Inc., VMware, Inc, ContinuitySoftware, ExtraHop Networks and others.

Segmentation: Global Operational Analytics Market

By Type (Software, Service)

(Software, Service) By Service (Managed Services, Professional Services)

(Managed Services, Professional Services) By Business Function (Information Technology, Marketing, Sales, Finance, Human Resources, Others)

(Information Technology, Marketing, Sales, Finance, Human Resources, Others) By Application (Predictive Asset Maintenance, Risk Management, Fraud Detection, Supply Chain Management, Customer Management, Workforce Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Others)

(Predictive Asset Maintenance, Risk Management, Fraud Detection, Supply Chain Management, Customer Management, Workforce Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Others) By Deployment Model (On-premises, Hosted/on-cloud), Industry Vertical (Telecommunication, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Others)

(On-premises, Hosted/on-cloud), Industry Vertical (Telecommunication, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Others) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis

Global operational analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of operational analytics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Market is driven by data-based decision making, which is adopted by industries such as finance, manufacturing, and others

Increasing production of the organization by reducing operational costs due to operational analytics

Data explosion due to emergence of IoT-enabled technologies is driving the growth of market

Adoption of advanced data management strategies

Market Restraints:

Frequent operational changes in IT organizations is restraining the growth of the market

Complex analytical processes are expected to limit the market growth.

Operational analytics requires continuous ingestion of variety of data which result in large data volumes

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

