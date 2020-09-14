Military Ammunition Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2020-2025

The global slowdown that began due to the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 had a deep impact on all industries. The governments are forced to freeze all operations that involve transport and mass gathering to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. The restriction impacted the flow of the supply chain in all industries, and the defense industry is no exception. But the impact of COVID-19 on the defense industry is significantly low due to the heavy funding by the governments as it directly concerns national security. It is to be assumed that since governments are focusing more on boosting the healthcare industry for future pandemic readiness, every other industry has to experience slight cutbacks in orders to compensate for extra investments in the healthcare industry. However, this is not the case for every country.

Read Report Preview: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/military-ammunition-market.html

The global military ammunition can be classified as guided and non-guided ammunition. Guided ammunition is primarily used for long-range combat, while non-guided munition is primarily used for close-range combat missions. However, armed forces are planning to procure more precision guidance munition as they offer high accuracy with increased effectiveness.

The military ammunition market is expected to behold different dynamics across the various regions of the globe. Ammunition companies from the U.S., the U.K., and Germany have witnessed high demands of munition products from armed forces of various nations, which led to an increase in their annual revenue performance. Globally, North America is one of the most prominent regions which is continuously progressing in the field of military ammunition market. In the year 2019, North America had a global market share of 40.5%. It has the largest market value accounting for $23.43 billion, which is expected to reach $30.33 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.42% from 2020 to 2025. The U.S. is one of the eminent countries in the world, and it recorded the highest market revenue of $22.54 billion in the year 2019, which is expected to cross $29.40 billion by the year 2025.

Asia-Pacific is the second most prominent region for the military ammunition market and includes some of the major countries such as China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Australia. The Asia-Pacific military ammunition market reported a revenue of $18.61 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period, 2020-2025. The global military ammunition market in Europe is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period, owing to the military modernization programs.

Obtain the Sample Report at: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=973&type=download

The global military ammunition market is one of the most competitive industries, with the leading players actively competing against each other to gain a greater share. The competitive landscape of the global military ammunition market exhibits an inclination toward emerging strategies and developments by market players.

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on those emerging technological trends which are likely to disrupt the dynamics of the market.

With over 150 market research reports published annually, BIS Research focuses on high technology verticals such as 3D Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics and Semiconductors, Robotics and UAV, and other emerging technologies.

Our in-depth market intelligence reports focus on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

As a leading market intelligence provider, BIS Research stands out of the crowd by complementing the data with valuable insights and actionable inputs for the client’s success.

Contact:

Bhavya Banga

Email: media@bisresearch.com

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://blog.bisresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch