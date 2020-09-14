MHealth Market SWOT Analysis, Key Players, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Research Future with their unique quality of simplifying the market research study, announces a deep study report on “Global mHealth Applications Market – Global Forecast To 2023” Gives industry size, top players and worldwide demand

Market Scenario

mHealth is one of the most innovative and disruptive trends in healthcare sector that is growing at prodigious rate from last few years. mHealth is changing the way of traditional medical practices and creating path for the future of healthcare. mHealth assists to check and maintain the health-related activity by using technology such as Bluetooth, mobile network (GSM/GPRS/3G/4G), and Wi-Fi. The data collected by mHealth devices such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops and tablet PCs assist to medical professional, consumers, and other users.

Considering the global scenario of the mHealth Applications Market, the total market for mHealth application was US$ XX billion in 2016 and expected to reach US$ 100.2 billion by 2023. While considering the segments, monitoring application is holding largest market share that is about 53.8% in 2016.

Key Players for Global mHealth Applications Market:

Some of the key players in this market are: Allscripts (US), Agamatrix, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Medtronic MiniMed, Inc. (US), Vivify Health (US) and iHealth Labs Inc. (US).

Segments:

Global MHealth applications Market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprise Monitoring Applications, Diagnosis & Treatment, Education & Awareness, Healthcare Management, Wellness & Prevention, and others.

Regional Analysis of Global mHealth applications Market:

Considering the global scenario of the market, Europe was holding largest market share of 31.7% in global mHealth applications market in 2016. Asia-Pacific is second largest and fastest growing market in global mHealth applications market. APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.7% during 2017-2023. North America is one of pioneer in mhealth and is slightly behind the APAC. North America is expected to reach USD 28762.1 million by 2023. On the other hand. Middle East and Africa (ME&A) mHealth was valued USD 1334.9 in 2016 and is expected to grow at steady pace during the forecast period.

