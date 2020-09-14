Body Protection Equipment Market Research Report with Outlook, Strategies, Challenges, Geography Trends

Body Protection Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 46.96 billion to an estimated value of USD 76.96 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.37% in the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Body protection equipment are those apparel and accessories items that are used to protect the wearer from different external environmental factors such as chemical hazards, injuries, infections, heat damage, electrical and even physical factors. These equipments are produced for specific uses and act as shields for the wearer and reduce the risks significantly enhancing the protection of the user.

Key Market Competitors: Global Body Protection Equipment Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the body protection equipment market are 3M; Lakeland Inc.; Cintas Corporation; DuPont; Honeywell International Inc.; Alpha Pro Tech; KCWW; ANSELL LTD.; MSA; Radians, Inc. Radians PPE.; Avon Rubber; Oftenrich Holdings Co., Ltd.; uvex group; BartelsRieger Atemschutztechnik GmbH; Lindström Group; Mallcom (India) Limited; Cigweld; Gateway Safety, Inc.; DELTA PLUS; Wells Lamont Industrial, LLC; JALLATTE and RAHMAN GROUP.

Segmentation: Global Body Protection Equipment Market

By Product Type (Laboratory Coats; Coveralls; Full Body Suits; Surgical Gowns; Vests & Jackets; Aprons; Others)

(Laboratory Coats; Coveralls; Full Body Suits; Surgical Gowns; Vests & Jackets; Aprons; Others) By Application (Head, Eye & Face Protection; Hearing Protection; Protective Clothing; Respiratory Protection; Protective Footwear; Fall Protection; Hand Protection; Others)

(Head, Eye & Face Protection; Hearing Protection; Protective Clothing; Respiratory Protection; Protective Footwear; Fall Protection; Hand Protection; Others) By End-Use Industries (Construction; Manufacturing; Oil & Gas; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Petrochemicals; Transportation; Mining; Others)

(Construction; Manufacturing; Oil & Gas; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Petrochemicals; Transportation; Mining; Others) By Geography (North America; South America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis: Global Body Protection Equipment Market

Global body protection equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of body protection equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of strict regulations and compliances posed by the authorities of different regions regarding the safety and efficacy of workers; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing construction activities and developments from the developing regions of the world requiring protection equipment; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints

High costs associated with the product is expected to restrain the market growth

Complicated issues associated with the manufacturing method and entire process; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

