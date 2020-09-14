Application Delivery Controller Market 2020: Price Trends, Top Companies, Investment, Growth, Innovation and Forecast 2025

An application delivery controller (ADC) is a network component used in data centers to maintain uninterrupted communication channels. It is placed between the firewall and application server to allocate network traffic and manage load balancing, rate shaping and security socket layer (SSL) offloading. It is a device that assists in optimizing resources and ensuring application and data-access consistency. Consequently, it is utilized in the healthcare, information technology (IT) and telecommunication, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, education and training, and travel and tourism industries across the globe.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/application-delivery-controller-market/requestsample

Market Trends

Due to the increasing cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), various companies are adopting remote working set-ups. This, in turn, is positively influencing the demand for efficient and reliable webbing solutions, such as ADC. Apart from this, the growing risk of cyberattacks is expanding the application of ADC in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector to protect sensitive financial data. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of cloud-based and big data technologies, coupled with the growing trend of virtualization and software-defined storage and networking, is expected to create a positive impact on the market in the coming years.

Application Delivery Controller Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

A10 Networks Inc.

Array Networks Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

KEMP Technologies Inc.

Radware Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the type, service, organization size, vertical and region.

Breakup by Type:

Software Based

Hardware Based

Breakup by Service:

Implementation and Integration

Training, Support and Maintenance

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Others

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/application-delivery-controller-market

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/airport-information-systems-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-centre-fabric-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group