Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market is Expected to Rise at a Remarkable CAGR by 2023

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market Segmentation:

By type, the global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market for has been segmented into IgA, IgD, IgE, IgG, IgM.

By application, the market is segmented into chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), hypogammaglobulinemia, multifocal motor neuropathy, immunodeficiency diseases, primary humoral immunodeficiency, myasthenia gravis (MG), Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Kawasaki disease, ITP, and others.

Sub segments of primary humoral Immunodeficiency are B cell (antibody) deficiencies, T cell deficiencies, combination B and T cell deficiencies, defective phagocytes, complement deficiencies, unknown (idiopathic).

Sub segments of myasthenia gravis are generalized myasthenia gravis, ocular myasthenia gravis, congenital myasthenia gravis, transient neonatal myasthenia gravis.

Sub segments of hypogammaglobulinemia are AGM1, AGM2, AGM3, AGM4, AGM5, AGM6.

Sub segments of immunodeficiency diseases are X-linked agammaglobulinemia (XLA), common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), severe combined immunodeficiency.

Sub segments of the Guillain-Barre syndrome are acute inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (AIDP), miller fisher syndrome (MFS), acute motor axonal neuropathy (AMAN) and acute motor-sensory axonal neuropathy (AMSAN).

Sub segments of ITP are acute and chronic.

Key Players for Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market:

ABEONA THERAPEUTICS

Baxter

BDI Pharma

Biotest AG.

China Biologic Products, Inc.

CSL Behring

Grifols Inc.

Kedrion S.p.A

Octapharma

Shir

Market Scenario:

Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) is a sterile concentration of antibodies extracted from the plasma of thousands of people to be administered into patient’s vein. The production of this solution is strictly based on guidelines established by World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Union of Immunological Societies (IUIS) which authenticates the reliability and amplifies its adoption. In the latest report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global market for intravenous immunoglobulin will reach a valuation of over USD 8 Bn with a CAGR of ~5.9% from 2016 to 2023 (forecast period).

Initially, IVIg was used for treating thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) in children. But, with the advancements in healthcare, it has beneficially affected patients suffering from diseases such as Kawasaki disease, lupus, Guillain-Barre syndrome, myositis, multiple sclerosis, etc. With its increasing applications, the market for IVIg is growing simultaneously. In the present era, the usage of IVIg has expanded to medicinal sectors such as neurology, hematology, immunology, nephrology, rheumatology, and, dermatology. Another factor which can propel the growth of the market is the rare visibility of any side effects from the treatment. The immediate side effects are chills, flu, etc. Serious side effects generally occur in patients who regularly undertake the medication or take high dosages. Till now, less than 5% has encountered severe side effects.

Some of the factors that can adversely affect the market growth are strict regulations, high cost, etc.

Regional Analysis of Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market:

Considering the global scenario of the market, North America is believed to be the largest market for Global IVIg. Moreover the European market, especially Western Europe is growing and second largest market for Global IVIg. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at significant rate in the Global IVIg market during the forecasted period. Middle East and Africa is likely to have a limited but steady growth in the market, particularly market in North Africa is growing as compared to South and East region of Africa due to less awareness of these therapies and treatment.

