ADHD Therapeutics Market Revenue and Value Chain 2020-2023

Global ADHD Therapeutics Market – Overview

ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) is a chronic condition, affecting in the childhood & continued in the adulthood if not treated well in time. Symptoms of ADHD include a combination of tenacious problems, like impulsive behavior difficulty sustaining attention, and hyperactivity etc.

Although the exact risk factor of ADHD is not clear, some environmental risk factors such as premature birth & prenatal tobacco exposure and genetics are considered as serious risk factors, leading to the occurrence of ADHD. Similarly, while there is no breakthrough for ADHD, early detection & treatment can help patients to manage their symptoms.

There are several options available in the market relating to the detection, treatment & therapeutics of ADHD, ranging from behavioral intervention to prescription medication. Moreover, antibiotics and other therapeutics developed with the advent technology intervention are providing good outcomes, easing the conditions to an extent. Hence, the global ADHD Therapeutics Market has become a well-established & pervasively growing market.

Acknowledging the value this ADHD Therapeutics Market is garnering currently and the growth prospect the market is demonstrating worldwide, Market Research Future (MRFR), recently published a brilliant study report giving out the complete market prognosis up till 2024. According to MRFR, the Global ADHD Therapeutics Market is expected to grow exponentially, registering a phenomenal CAGR during the forecasted period (2017 -2024).

Other factors propelling the market growth include increasing risk factors, proliferating healthcare sector along with the increasing number of advanced HC facilities and the increasing awareness about the treatment method. Improving economic conditions that enable access to the quality life & to the improved healthcare worldwide are providing impetus to the market growth.

Technological advancements transpired in the medical science backed by the substantial investments in the R&D activities for the innovation & development of novel treatments & medicines, foster the market growth of ADHD Therapeutics, excellently.

On the other hand, factors such as incidents of drug resistance, and unmet clinical needs, coupled with the high cost associated with the treatments are expected to restrict the market growth. Nevertheless, the emergence of Biosimilars would certainly avail affordable, cost- effective medical products, which will in turn, propel the market growth of ADHD Therapeutics.

Key Players:

Eli Lilly and Company, Concordia International Corp., Highland Therapeutics Inc., NEOS Therapeutics Inc., Janssen Global Services LLC, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc., Shire, and Teva Pharmaceutical are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global ADHD Therapeutics Market.

Global ADHD Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Global ADHD Therapeutics Market is segmented into 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding.

By Drug Types: Comprises Stimulants and Non-stimulants

By Distribution Channels: Clinics, Hospitals, Pharmacies, and Research Laboratories, among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global ADHD Therapeutics Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America accounts for the leading market for ADHD Therapeutics with the largest market share, followed by the markets of Europe & Asia Pacific, respectively. The market is growing due to the largest contribution from the significantly growing market of the US. attributing to the high expenditure on the health care. Continuing with the same growth trends, the North America market is likely to retain its dominance during the review period.

On the other hand, the growth of the world’s second largest market for ADHD Therapeutics, Europe, is driven by the higher per capita income and strong healthcare penetration in the region. The strong market growth in the countries like Germany & France drives the regional market growth in the large scale.

While Asia Pacific market for the ADHD Therapeutics is expected to perceive an exponential growth. The market growth will be led by China and India owing to the huge population and the low-cost drugs for ADHD treatment. Moreover, the fastest growing healthcare sector coupled with the large unmet needs over the forecast period will provide impetus to the market growth. Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia among the other South East Asian countries are projected to contribute significantly to the regional market growth. Besides the growing penetration of healthcare insurance is expected to drive the ADHD Therapeutics market in the in the Asia Pacific region.

