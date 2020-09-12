Manipal University Jaipur Admissions Closing Soon for Session 2020-21

Jaipur: Manipal University Jaipur, the first state private university in Rajasthan to receive NAAC A+ accreditation (3.28 score), invites applications for admission to various under graduate (UG) programs in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Fine Arts, Hotel Management, Hospitality & Tourism Operations, Architecture, Law, Journalism & Mass Communications, Computer Applications, Business Administration, Commerce, Basic Sciences, Physical Education & Sports, Engineering and more.

Eligibility: For Admission to various UG programs, the eligibility is as under:

i) The candidate must have passed 10+2 from recognized board, or equivalent qualification as recognized by Association of Indian Universities (AIU) or other competent body with

ii) Minimum 45% marks for Hotel Management programs,

Minimum 35% marks for Physical Education & Sports programs,

Minimum 60% marks for B.Com (Hons) programs,

Minimum 60% or equivalent in PMX subjects where P represents Physics, M represents Mathematics and X could be Chemistry / Computers Science / Biotechnology / Biology / Statistics / Engineering Drawing. Moreover, for B.Tech. programs English is required as the compulsory subject in the qualifying examination

Minimum 50% marks for all the other programs.

For more details regarding eligibility, please visit:

https://jaipur.manipal.edu/muj/admission/indian-students/who-can-apply.html

How to apply: https://manipaljaipur.in

Last Date of Application: 15 -Sept-2020

Address: Jaipur-Ajmer Express Highway, Dehmi Kalan, Jaipur, Rajasthan 303007

Helpline: 1800 1020 128

Email: admissions@jaipur.manipal.edu

About Manipal University Jaipur: T

The Manipal Education Group, with its heritage of excellence in higher education for over 67 years, launched Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) in the year 2011. MUJ was established on an invitation from the Government of Rajasthan, as a self-financed State University and is redefining academic excellence in the region. The vision of the University is to be a “Global Leader in Higher Education and Human Development”.

Manipal University Jaipur, A multi-disciplinary university known for its Academic Excellence and excellent placement & internship opportunities, is committed to nurturing talent and strengthening academics & research by adopting unique & innovative practices. It is the First Private University in Rajasthan to receive the NAAC A+ grade with a score of 3.28. The university offers scholarships up to rupees 3 crores for meritorious and deserving candidates and provides a unique environment for the holistic growth of students, under the able guidance of experienced, qualified, and dedicated faculty members. Students acquire creative, innovative, entrepreneurial, and technological skills, which are required to make them profession and industry ready. The curriculum is broad-based, and students are allowed to register for many programme electives, and also open electives from diverse streams. Experts from industry are invited on the regular basis to address the students and give them the important industry perspective in a course.