Worldwide Duodenal Cancer Market Top 10 Players Universal Analysis, Industry Demand And 2023 Forecast

The Global Duodenal Cancer Market is currently dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are engaged in new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen its market position. For instance, in June 2018, Eli Lilly acquired ARMO Bio-sciences for USD 1.6 billion to expand its oncology portfolio. With this acquisition, Eli Lilly will get a strong support for its immune-oncology program.

Duodenum is the first part of the small intestine. It is also the smallest part of the small intestine. It plays an important role in the chemical digestion of chyme (partially digested food). Cancer in the duodenum is known as duodenal cancer/small bowel cancer. The rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of rare cancers, and technological advancement in cancer treatment are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to an article published by Worldwide Cancer Research, there are 198 different types of rare cancers identified to date. These rare cancers account for 1 in 5 cancers diagnosed every year. Additionally, the rising healthcare expenditure is likely to boost the market growth. On the other hand, high-cost of treatments and stringent government regulations for product approval may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The Global Duodenal Cancer Market has been segmented into type, diagnosis, and treatment.

The market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into adenocarcinoma, sarcoma, neuroendocrine (carcinoid) tumors and lymphoma.

The market, by diagnosis, has been segmented into endoscopy or colonoscopy, capsule endoscopy, barium X-ray, CT scan, MRI scan, and other tests.

The market, by treatment, has been segmented into surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.

Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global duodenal cancer market during the forecast period owing to the presence of well-established healthcare system, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing incidences of rare & chronic diseases. According to a report published by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), in January 2018, 60% of people are diagnosed with duodenal cancer at the regional or distant stage. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support of the healthcare sector coupled with the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the assessment period owing to growing disposable income, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and favorable government initiatives for healthcare facilities. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global duodenal cancer market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the rising expenditure for the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure.

