Worldwide Distraction Osteogenesis Devices Market Top 10 Players Universal Analysis, Industry Demand And 2023 Forecast

The global distraction osteogenesis devices market, as revealed by Market Research Future (MRFR) in their latest report, is expected to gain substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Distraction osteogenesis is a medical procedure that involves reconstructing any skeletal deformities. The process is also known as callotasis, callus distraction, osteodistraction, and distraction histogenesis. Distraction osteogenesis devices find profound application in orthopedics, maxillofacial, and oral surgery.

Major factors impacting the distraction osteogenesis devices market are rising cases of genetic disorders, advancement in technology such as miniaturization of equipment, rising per capita income can significantly boost the market. However, failure in following distraction protocol and damages to nerves can restrain the distraction osteogenesis devices market from having an easy growth during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

MRFR’s analysis of the global distraction osteogenesis devices market is based on device type, age, application, and end-user. This segmentation aims at providing a better overview of the market prospects.

Based on the device type, the distraction osteogenesis devices market can be segmented into mandibular distraction devices, palatal distraction devices, alveolar distraction devices, craniofacial distraction devices, Lefort distraction devices, small bone distraction devices, and others. The market, based on craniofacial distraction devices, includes external and internal distractors. The external distractors segment includes bidirectional distractors, unidirectional distractors, and multiplanar distractors. The internal distractors segment encompasses bone-borne distractors, tooth-borne distractors, and hybrid distractors.

Based on the age, the distraction osteogenesis devices market can be segmented into pediatrics and adults.

Based on the application, the distraction osteogenesis devices market can be segmented into podiatry, dentistry, orthopedics, and others.

Based on the end-user, the distraction osteogenesis devices market includes hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is having considerable growth.

Regional Analysis:

Based on the region-specific segmentation, MRFR includes in their analysis of the distraction osteogenesis devices market, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The market in the North America is depending much on the investment in research and development sector. At the same time, a robust healthcare sector is providing much opportunity to the market for expansion. High investment capacity of the region is also a promising sign for the regional market growth. The presence of several market titans is also giving the region much-needed boosts.

Europe is the second-largest market and its growth depends much on the features that are quite similar to that of North America. Government initiatives and private investment in the region are funding research and development sector helping them in launching new products and take the regional market ahead.

The APAC region is getting much favor from China and India and these two countries are impacting much by having their healthcare sector revamped. In addition, several major companies are investing in the region to expand their market. The region is luring them in with subsidies and affordable labor that would increase their profit margin. The regional growth is expected to be the fastest amidst its peers during the forecast period.

The MEA market is expected to be one of the least profitable regions. The Middle East is advancing with countries like Saudi Arabia and others spending much in the development of the structure. But Africa, due to the presence of poor economies would lack growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global distraction osteogenesis devices market includes several influential players to get a better overview of the market dynamics. MRFR, in their report, enlisted these names and covered their recent updates for a better profiling. These companies are Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., KLS Martin Group, Stryker Corporation, Acumed LLC, Osteomed, Jeil Medical Corporation, Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd., Ortho-Care, Ningbo Cibei Medical Treatment Appliance Co., Ltd. and Titamed.

In August 2018, Paragon 28, Inc. launched a new bone graft harvesting system that would majorly target foot and ankle injuries. The target for the company is to harvest autogenous bone with a straightforward technique in an effective manner. This process is expected to help distraction osteogenesis devices market in growth during the forecast period.

