Worldwide Anti-viral drugs Market Witness A Remarkable Growth Projected By 2022

Anti-viral drugs Market Overview

The global antiviral drugs market report takes all the factors into consideration and focuses on the market value that is expected to reach USD 2.67 billion by the end of the forecast period of 2022, with a healthy CAGR of 6.9%. It is estimated that there were almost 257 million patients that were living with the hepatitis B virus for the year 2015. This will boost the demand for efficient treatment solutions using the antiviral drugs.

Viruses are the parasites that derive the nutrition from the host cells and direct the metabolic machinery for synthesizing the new virus particles. These viruses can live and duplicate inside the host body. Antiviral drugs are used for treating such viral infections and act by inhibiting the target viruses. These drugs are used for the treatment of various chronic diseases and infections such as HIV, influenza and hepatitis. There are broad spectrum antiviral drugs that can be used for treating such viral infections.

Moreover, several investigational drugs are being researched and developed, a lot of money is being invested and there has been a rise in the healthcare expenditure with the emergence of life-threatening diseases and the increase in the incident rates of viral infections, mainly HIV. The World Health Organization has estimated that 36.7 million people are suffering from HIV/AIDS all over the world with 1.1. Million deaths in the year 2015. The increasing prevalence of viral infections is expected to increase the demand and supply for antiviral drugs.

Key Players for Global Anti-Viral Drugs Market:

Some of the key players in this market are: Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis International AG, Astra Zeneca AB, Cipla Inc.

Anti-viral drugs Market segmentation

For combating the drug resistance, there has been a combination of various antiviral drugs that will have different mechanisms. The overall antiviral drugs market can be segmented based on the applications and mechanism of actions.

On the basis of application, the global antiviral drugs can differ as:

HIV/AIDS

Herpes

Hepatitis

Influenza

Others

Abd based on the mechanism of action, the global antiviral drugs maret can be split into:

Reverse transcriptase inhibitors, polymerase inhibitors

Protease inhibitors

Others

There are various market factors that are contributing to the global antiviral drugs market growth. The combination antiviral treatment is the typical care for HIV and hepatitis C virus contamination. It was decided this method is becoming popular increasingly with other viral infections.

Anti-viral drugs Market Regional analysis

In order to combat drug resistance, the combination of various antivirals with different mechanisms of action is used. Combination therapy againsts viruses is the basis of care in HIV and hepatitis C virus infections, and it is likely to become increasingly used in other viral infections. America is the largest market where North America will be taking the share greater than 30%. Europe is the second-largest market in the anti-viral drugs market and Asia-Pacific region will be growing at a faster rate in the antiviral drugs market. The report presents the detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the various industries.

Anti-viral drugs Industry news

Abbott Laboratories ABT has announced the launch of a lab-based serology blood test for detecting the presence of the antibody IgG that will tell if the person has coronavirus or not. This test was previously available on Abbott’s ARCHITECT i1000SR and i2000SR laboratory instruments. The company has taken the third test for coronavirus after the m2000 molecular laboratory system and other point-of-care devices.

