Telehealth Market 2020-2027 : Size, Share, Growth and Key Players Analysis

Telehealth is defined as delivery of health which is associated with solutions and data through telecommunication technologies. This term is very simple for instance, two healthcare professional discussing a specific case over telephone. Telehealth is the digital information and communication technologies which are used for management of health.

For a better understanding of the Telehealth market, a better grip over the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors is needed as they are impacting the market towards progress. Those factors can ensure a swift helming of the market by rough patches of economic crisis and help in averting plummeting results. With real-time data, the report captures the essence of the market and provides a close reading of demographic changes. Report would assist key players in assessing growth opportunities and optimally use resources provided by growth pockets.

Market Drivers

Increase in demand for mobile technologies and the internet along with increase in adoption in home care is expected to boost the growth of global telehealth market, in this forecast period. Furthermore, rise in demand for telehealth in various fields like Cardiology, Radiology, Online Consultation, will drive the global telehealth market growth. In addition to that, rise in startup findings and product launches is expected to propel the growth of global telehealth market. The large share of the services segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of remote monitoring solutions by patients in remote rural areas, technological advancements in telecommunication, and the introduction of the Affordable Care Act and similar legislations in the U.S.

Market Restraints

However, low success rate in minimizing outpatient attendance is expected hamper the growth of global telehealth market. Also, security of the medical data will affect the global telehealth market growth.

Global Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as MDLIVE Inc., SnapMD Inc, HelloMD, Encounter Telehealth, Doctor On Demand Inc., InTouch Technologies, Inc., Dictum Health Inc., Teladoc Health, GlobalMed,and American Well.

Global Telehealth Market Taxonomy

By Type

Product

Services

By Application

Cardiology

Radiology

Urgent Care

Remote ICU

Psychiatry

Dermatology

By End User

Healthcare Facilities

Homecare

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

