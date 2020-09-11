Global Automotive Rear view Mirror Market 2020-2025

The passenger vehicles hold the dominant share in the rear-view mirror market. The advanced mirror designs, technology adopted in mirrors of passenger cars are superior to that of commercial vehicles.

The digital rear-view camera is expected be a common feature in US cars as they won’t restrict the view of the driver at any instance. This feature will be crucial in pickup cars segment most commonly found in US.

Increase of ADAS and safety functions, such as blind spot detection and lane departure warning, along with continuous camera feed, will boost the adoption of smart exterior mirrors.

Download sample- https://mobilityforesights.com/product/automotive-rear-view-mirror-market/

Ficosa has partnered with Panasonic to co-develop the interior rear-view mirror with Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) for motorway automatic toll payment for new BMW X5 models in Japan.

Stoneridge US based company has tested Camera Monitor System (CMS) camera replacing mirrors designed extensively for trucks and other commercial vehicles.

Gentex Corporation and Aston Martin has developed a camera based rear-view system to be incorporated in future Aston martin models.

Ichikoh and Ficosa have been pioneers in smart camera rear-view mirrors segment. The incorporation of camera and sensors has led to rise of many electric and electronic component manufacturers to blend in the manufacturing of the camera driven mirror market.

Download sample- https://mobilityforesights.com/product/automotive-rear-view-mirror-market/

COMPANY PROFILE

1. Gentex Corporation

2. Magna International

3. Ichikoh

4. Ficosa Spain

5. Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec

6. SL Corporation

7. Flabeg Automotive Holding GmbH

8. Murakami

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Sl no Topic

1 Market Segmentation

2 Scope of the report

3 Abbreviations

4 Research Methodology

5 Executive Summary

6 Introduction

7 Insights from Industry stakeholders

8 Cost breakdown of Product by sub-components and average profit margin

9 Disruptive innovation in the Industry

10 Technology trends in the Industry

11 Consumer trends in the industry

12 Recent Production Milestones

13 Component Manufacturing in US, EU and China

14 COVID-19 impact on overall market

15 COVID-19 impact on Production of components

16 COVID-19 impact on Point of sale

17 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Geography, 2020-2025

18 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Product Type, 2020-2025

19 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Application, 2020-2025

20 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by End use, 2020-2025

21 Product installation rate by OEM, 2020

22 Incline/Decline in Average B-2-B selling price in past 5 years

23 Competition from substitute products

24 Gross margin and average profitability of suppliers

25 New product development in past 12 months

26 M&A in past 12 months

27 Growth strategy of leading players

28 Market share of vendors, 2020

29 Company Profiles

30 Unmet needs and opportunity for new suppliers

31 Conclusion

32 Appendix

THIS REPORT WILL ANSWER FOLLOWING QUESTIONS

1. Global Automotive Rear view Mirror Market size and Forecast (Subscribers and $Million), by region, by application

2. Average B-2-B price for Global Automotive Rear view Mirror Market, by region

3. Market share of leading vendors, by region

4. Coronavirus impact on Global Automotive Rear view Mirror Market earnings