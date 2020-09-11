Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market | Major Product type, Sites, Procedures, End User and Forecast till 2024

According to the latest research of MarketsandMarket – “[134 pages Report] the aspiration and biopsy needle market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% to reach USD 1,272 Million by 2024 from USD 894 Million in 2019.”

Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market by Product (Fine-needle Aspiration, Biopsy (Core & Vacuum Assisted)), Site, Procedure (Image-guided (Ultrasound, MRI, Stereotactic), Nonimage-guided), Enduser (Hospital, Academia) – Global Forecast to 2024

Factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer, initiatives undertaken by government and global health organizations, and the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures are the major factors driving the growth of the aspiration and biopsy needle market.

Aspiration and Biopsy Needles: Major product type

• Biopsy Needles

• Aspiration Needles

 Biopsy Needles – A biopsy is a procedure to remove a piece of tissue or sample of cells from the body for diagnostic purposes. It helps determine the presence of cancer or some other condition like inflammation and intense infection in a particular organ. During a needle biopsy, an experienced doctor uses a special needle to extract cells from a suspicious area for further diagnosis, including tumors, lumps, and enlarged lymph nodes.

 Aspiration Needles – The needles used for FNA biopsy are thinner than a core biopsy needle. Typically, the needle size used for this biopsy procedure is 21-gauge. The use of such needles is recommended for areas such as cysts (fluid-filled lumps), nodules or masses (solid lumps), and enlarged lymph nodes.

Aspiration and Biopsy Needles: Major Sites

• Breast Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

 Breast Cancer – In a breast biopsy, a small sample of breast tissue is extracted for breast cancer screening. Fine-needle aspiration, core needle biopsy, and surgical biopsy are common types of breast biopsy procedures.

 Lung Cancer – In lung biopsy procedures, a small piece of lung tissue is removed to examine or diagnose lung infections, cancer, and the cause for excess fluid in the lungs. This procedure is mainly performed using stereotactic imaging guidance.

 Colorectal Cancer – Colorectal biopsy involves the removal and examination of suspected benign growths such as polyps and other tissue samples from the colon or rectum to check for infections or cancer cells.

 Prostate Cancer – A prostate biopsy is a surgical procedure to remove samples of suspicious tissue called “cores” from the prostate. During a prostate biopsy procedure, a biopsy needle is used to collect a number of tissue samples of several thin cylindrical cores of the prostate tissue from the prostate gland for microscopic examination by a pathologist.

Recent Developments

Product Launches and Approvals

• In September 2018, Olympus (Japan) received FDA approval for its EZ Shot Plus 25 G needle In April 2016, Olympus (Japan) launched aspiration biopsy needles with Side Port – Reusable (NA-2C-1)

• In November 2015, Cook Group (US) Incorporated launched EchoTip ProCore 20 Gage Needle for ultrasound-guided fine needle biopsy (FNB)

Acquisitions

• In January 2019, IZI Medical Products acquired Cook Medical’s soft tissue biopsy and breast localization needle product line.

• In February 2018, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. announced the closure of its purchase of divestment assets from BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

