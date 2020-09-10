The Ferry Inn Offers Top-Quality Restaurant Food In Relaxed Pub Ambience

If you’re visiting the Kentish town of Tenterden, your local experience will not be complete without dining at The Ferry Inn. Named as one of the best places to eat in Tenterden, they are a pub-slash-restaurant with over four decades in the business.

Upholding Tradition With A Modern Flair

The Ferry Inn is conveniently located at the heart of the Isle of Oxney near Rye. Established in the ‘80s, the business is situated a few miles from the coast. Though they are a traditional restaurant, this country inn is also infused with modern flair giving its customers a relaxed ambience.

One of the must-visit restaurants in Tenterden, The Ferry Inn puts good food quality in high regard as much as they value the importance of giving the best customer experience possible.

Giving The Spotlight To Local Produce

One of the best aspects of The Ferry Inn is its unrivalled ability to offer only the freshest food, drinks, and recreation.

As one of the leading pubs and restaurants in Tenterden, they offer home-cooked meals that shine the spotlight on the town’s local produce. They also have their own garden where they organically grow the fruits and vegetables they serve to their diners.

Their starters range from the classic prawn cocktail to vegan scallops, oyster mushrooms, cauliflower and swish purée. For their main dishes, they offer the best-tasting Moules Marinière (served with garlic bread and fries), Guinea Fowl, and Seafood tagliatelle. They are also the restaurant to dine with if you’re craving for a delectable steak meal (vegan steak is also available).

They also serve a special dish called Local Dungeness Sea Bass Fillets as well as Sunday Roasts — which can be a roast sirloin of Scottish beef or a Kentish lamb. Vegetarian roast is also available.

The Ferry Inn is also popular among diners — locals and tourists alike — for its enviable selection of wine and beer that comes from as near as 5 minutes down the road to as far as Argentina.

Other Things To Do While in Tenterden

While your gastronomic cravings are best satiated at The Ferry Inn, the pub takes pride in the other heritage of the town.

While you’re in Tenterden — dubbed as “The Jewel of the Weald” — don’t miss the chance to catch a ride at the Kent and East Sussex Railway. Whether you’re in for a vintage steam or a diesel train ride, the railway offers a unique experience of exploring the picturesque countryside.

You can also visit the Sissinghurst Castle Garden which boasts a series of small gardens brimming with beautiful seasonal blooms.

If you want to know the rich history of the town, make a stop at the Tenterden and District Museum. First opened in 1976, here you’ll find more about the place’s heritage as well as its architectural gems.

Learn why The Ferry Inn is considered as one of the most exciting places to eat in Tenterden when you head on to their website https://www.oxneyferry.com. You may place reservations by calling 01233 758246. They are open Mondays through Fridays from 12 noon until 3 p.m. And 6 p.m. Until 9 p.m. Store hours on weekdays and bank holidays are from 12 noon until 8 p.m.