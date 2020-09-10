Silicone Adhesives Industry – Trends, Forecast, Demand, Share, Overview, Manufacturers and Outlook 2023

Segmentation:

Global Silicone Adhesives Industry is segmented into the Type, Technology and Application.

On the basis of the Type, the market is further classified into one-component, and two-component segments.

On the basis of Technology, the market is subdivided into pressure sensitive adhesives, and non-pressure sensitive adhesives segments.

On the basis of Application, the market is bifurcated into buildings & construction, medical, transportation, electrical & electronics, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the well-known Players Operating in the Global Silicone Adhesives Market are 3M (U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Momentive (U.S.), Dow Corning Corporation ( U.S.), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), Sika AG (Switzerland), AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION ( U.S), and Delo Industrial Adhesives LLC ( U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis:

The North America Market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to extensive consumption of adhesives in growing constructional activities and infrastructural development in the region. The U.S., Canada and Mexico have achieved a significant place in the market due to growing investments in end-use industries. The growing demand for Silicone Adhesives in electrical wiring within building walls and ceilings is also estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.

A notable development is achieved in Europe due to the growing demand for adhesive materials in sealing buildings, highway expansion joints, and others. The growing innovation and technological advancement have propelled the market to witness a higher growth. Owing to these factors, countries such as Germany, the U.K and Italy are the major contributors to this market.

A considerable development is predicted in the Latin American region such as in Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina due to the growing consumption of the product in buildings & construction, medical, transportation, electrical & electronics, and others. Moreover, a rapid development is estimated in the Middle East & African region such as Qatar, the U.A.E, and others due to increasing demand for silicone adhesives in major industries.

Market Overview:

Silicone Adhesives are used in numerous applications which are capable of offering excellent thermal stability, chemical resistance, elongation, and superior performance to the final product. Due to these factors, they are used in various applications such as buildings & construction, medical, transportation, electrical & electronics, and others. The Global Silicone Adhesives Market is spanned across five regions of the world namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the global market and is projected to continue leading, owing to growing consumption of silicone adhesives in buildings & construction, medical, and others. It is estimated that the medical segment is set to observe the highest CAGR in the market due to growing use of the product to improve the salient features of the product. Moreover, the increasing demand of adhesive materials in medical devices, and others have propelled the market to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. These factors have led to China, India and Japan to be the major players of this region.

