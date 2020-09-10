Instant Beverages Pre-Mix Market Expected to Witness a Healthy Growth Through 2026

Increasing demand for high nutrient content and easily prepared drinks are acting as key growth drivers for India instant beverages pre-mix market.

According to TechSci Research report, “India Instant Beverages Pre-Mix Market By Product Type (Instant Coffee, Instant Tea, Instant Drink, Instant Energy Drink, Instant Health Drink, Instant Soup, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Offline (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Independent Small Grocers, Pharmacies), Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026”, the market is anticipated to undergo a rapid growth during the forecast period. Key factors driving the growth of India instant beverages pre-mix market are increasing product awareness relating to the health benefits such as boosting metabolism, enhancing brain functionality and providing healthy hydration coupled with ease of usage. Moreover, the availability of variety of flavors and convenient packaging are propelling the growth of India instant beverages pre-mix market. Also, increasing demand from corporate consumers owing to high consumption rate of instant coffees is expected to fuel the demand for instant beverages pre-mix in India in coming years.

Additionally, the increasing number of quick service restaurants in the country are also supporting the demand for instant beverages pre-mix as they tend to serve ready to serve drinks. The increasing number of working population, fast-paced life and busy lifestyle are some other factors fueling the growth of India instant beverages pre-mix market. Furthermore, manufacturers are coming up with new variety of instant beverages pre-mixes which is anticipated to augment the market growth during the forecast period. However, circulation of low quality products and long downtime taken for approval of ingredients is likely to hamper the instant beverages pre-mix market in India.

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-instant-beverages-pre-mix-market/1285.html

India instant beverages pre-mix market can be segmented based on product type, end user, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into instant coffee, instant tea, instant drink, instant energy drink, instant health drink, instant soup and others. Among them, instant coffee segmented is expected to undergo fastest growth during the forecast period on account of increasing number of coffee lovers and high adoption of instant premixes, particularly coffee in the corporate sector. Moreover, the increasing number of coffee houses, cafes and restaurants in the country are further leading to high demand for instant coffee pre-mix.

Based on distribution channel, India instant beverages pre-mix market can be categorized into offline and online. The offline channel is further segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, independent small grocers, pharmacies. Among them, the online channel is anticipated to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period as many instant beverages’ manufacturers are selling their product through their website and e-commerce sites. Also, the growing trend of online shopping, especially in post corona times are making online channels leading distribution channel for instant beverages pre-mix.

Major players operating in the India instant beverages pre-mix market are Nestle India Limited, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, Heinz India Private Limited, Mondelēz International, RASNA INTERNATIONAL PVT. LTD, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Dabur. Key market players are undergoing growth strategies such as partnerships, collaborations and new product launches.

“The convenience of carrying instant premixes anywhere is one of the prime factors for the growth of this market. As India is witnessing increasing number of working population, the trend of instant tea and coffee is speeding up. Also, with increasing consumer disposable incomes, the market is expected to undergo substantial growth in coming years,” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based India management consulting firm.

“India Instant Beverages Pre-Mix Market By Product Type (Instant Coffee, Instant Tea, Instant Drink, Instant Energy Drink, Instant Health Drink, Instant Soup, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Offline (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Independent Small Grocers, Pharmacies), Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026” has evaluated the future growth potential of Instant beverages pre-mix market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in India Instant beverages pre-mix market.

