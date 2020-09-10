Home Infusion Therapy Market 2020: Segmentation, Size, Trends, Overview and Outlook to 2026

The global home infusion therapy market size is likely to USD 86.89 billion by the end of 2027 owing to the increasing adoption of home medical services worldwide. In a home infusion therapy setting, a patient receives all medical assistance at home including drugs and biologics via a subcutaneous or an intravenous administrative route. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Home Infusion Therapy Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Devices, Drugs, and Services) By Indication (Anti-Infective, Chemotherapy, Hydration Therapy, Enteral Nutrition, Total Parenteral Nutrition, Immunoglobulin Therapy, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 27.25 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% between 2020 and 2027.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/home-infusion-therapy-market-102989

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of market manufacturers. They are as follows:

Optum, Inc.

Infusystem

Option Care Health Inc.

Moog Inc.

CareCentrix, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Lincare Holdings Inc.

Baxter

Promptcare

BriovaRx Infusion Services

Other players

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/home-infusion-therapy-market-102989

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

Segment-

Drugs Segment to Hold Dominance Owing to Increasing Incidences of Cancer

Based on segmentation by product, the drugs segment earned the highest home infusion therapy market share on account of the increasing number of immune diseases worldwide and the rising prevalence of cancer. Besides this, the devices segment earned a 6.6% share and is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years on account of increasing technological advancements in the delivery of home medication system for various purposes.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Dominate Market on Account of Rising Adoption of Innovative Technologies

Regionally, North America emerged at the top with a revenue of USD 10.53 billion in 2019. The growth of this region is attributable to the development of delivery devices for home medication and its increasing adoption. Besides this, the rising number of patients and rapid adoption of the latest technologies are factors responsible for the dominance of this region.