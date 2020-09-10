Global Gravure Printing Inks Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Gravure Printing Inks Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global gravure printing inks market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of gravure printing inks. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the gravure printing inks market during the period. The report provides in-depth information about the gravure printing inks market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

“We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.”

Gravure printing inks have low viscosity and oil resistance properties. It is used in printing on polyethylene and polypropylene films. Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on the gravure printing inks market.

Rising Number of Applications in End-Use Industries Drives the Growth of the Gravure Printing Inks Market

The rising number of applications in end-use industries drives the growth of the gravure printing inks market. The growing demand for processed food propels the demand for food packaging contributing to the growth of the gravure printing inks market. Applications of gravure printing ink in UV light and moisture resistant based on various printing needs stimulates the growth of the gravure printing inks market. Furthermore, high-quality image production and low-per unit costs provided with gravure printing inks boost the growth of the gravure printing inks market. On the flip side, demand for flexographic printing hampers the growth of the gravure printing inks market. Moreover, technological development creates several opportunities for the growth of the gravure printing inks market.

Gravure Printing Inks Market: Segmentation

The global gravure printing inks market is segmented on the basis of resin, technology, and application. Based on resin, the gravure printing inks market is divided into polyamide, polyurethane, acrylic, nitrocellulose, and other resins. The technology segment includes solvent-based, water-based, and other technologies. On the basis of application, the gravure printing inks market is classified into packaging, furniture, publication, and other applications. Packaging sub-segment is expected to dominate the application segment of the gravure printing inks market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Hold A Premium Share in the Global Gravure Printing Inks Market

Geographically, the global gravure printing inks market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a premium share in the global gravure printing inks market. The rising demand for gravure printing inks in the packaging sector and favourable government legislation in the Asia-Pacific region contributes to the growth of the gravure printing inks market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is anticipated to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing commercial printing trends in the European region stimulate the growth of the gravure printing inks market in Europe. North America is growing in the global gravure printing inks market owing to technological innovations in the printing technology.

Gravure Printing Inks Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the global gravure printing inks market are DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Tokyo Printing Ink MFG Co., Ltd., Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH, Wikoff Color Corporation, Sakata Inx Corporation, Worldtex Speciality Chemicals, Mac-Mixu Coating & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Sun Chemical Corporation, T & K TOKA Corporation, and other companies. Companies operating in the global gravure printing inks market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that maximize their market share.

