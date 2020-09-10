Covid-19 Impact: Sparkling Soda Market Share, Demand and Current Forecast Analyzed (YEAR)

Global Sparkling Soda market – A report by Fact.MR

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Sparkling Soda market. The Sparkling Soda report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Each segment alongwith its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the Sparkling Soda report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Sparkling Soda market.

The Sparkling Soda report considers the following years to present the overall market growth:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Key findings of the Sparkling Soda market study:

Regional breakdown of the Sparkling Soda market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Sparkling Soda vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Sparkling Soda market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Sparkling Soda market.

Segmentation of the Sparkling Soda

Sparkling soda can be differentiated by type, flavor, packaging, and sales channel. The type of the sparking soda is based on the standard and diet soda. The flavor segment of sparkling soda can be divided into flavored and unflavored. The packaging for sparkling soda is divided into cans and bottles. The bottles segment of sparkling soda is further segmented into plastic and glass. The sales channels for sparkling soda are modem trade, convenience and grocery stores, Horeca, online retail, and other sales channels. The global market for sparkling soda can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

On the basis of region, the Sparkling Soda market study contains:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia & NZ, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key players analyzed in the Sparkling Soda market study:

Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Whole Foods, Waterloo, A.J. Canfield Company, and Ice Mountain, among others.

Queries addressed in the Sparkling Soda market report:

How the global Sparkling Soda has market grown over the historic period of 2014-2018?

Why are the Sparkling Soda market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Sparkling Soda market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Sparkling Soda market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Sparkling Soda market?

