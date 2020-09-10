Best Medical Thc Test Kit

Easy to use with compatible results, Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC) THC test kits. Our cannabis testing kits are in full command with the World Health Organization about the safety and quality of medicinal plant materials, which are ruled in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration. These standards are maintained in more than 140 countries. With our Cannabis test kits, you are working with a proven testing policy used for years by many countries for the testing of all types of drugs. Our Cannabis CBD, THC test kits are a reasonable way to give accurate consistent results.

These Cannabis Thc Test Kit used on plant materials as well as oils, edibles, and tinctures. Any substance with more than 1% of a cannabinoid in it will be seen on the TLC plate, a great CBD, THC potency test kit for different types of cannabis products used worldwide for years. The above use makes our kits the best for testing more substances in cannabis.

Considering the importance of precise and reliability, we ensure that our THC test kits ensure Thin Layer Chromatography working principle (HPTLC). By using the TLC method, it is very easy to isolate the chemical compounds present in cannabis. Our HPTLC testing implies a thin layer of adsorbent material (TLC plate), preferably silica gel and a chemical solution. A thin layer of cannabis sample is placed at the bottom of the TLC plate,and it is then immersed in the shallow pool of chemical solvent. As the solvent residue in the mobile phase, it gradually moves up to the TLC plate, due to capillary action.

Moreover, this is how our THC test kits help in deciding the presence of cannabinoids in Cannabis, as contrast to those GC and HPLC techniques, our TLC testing method is simple and very costly. Most of the laboratories, the experts use our THC testers in conjunction with HPLC & GC techniques, for exact test results.

Cannabis is chiefly used for medical treatments and recreations. In such positions, if the test results regarding power and quality of cannabis are not accurate, then this case may result in adequate results. Though the hospitals have products tested, there is no guarantee about the power of the cannabis products. You should understand that the potency of a drug depends on testing methods . It understood that different testing techniques give different potency results.

Visit us at https://thctestkits.com