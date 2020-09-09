Venous Leg Ulcer Treatment Market 2020: Global Size, Growth, Share and 2026 Forecast

The global “venous leg ulcer treatment market size” is projected to reach USD 4.84 billion by 2026. Recent advancements in treatment options for venous leg ulcer will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Venous Leg Ulcer Treatment (VLU) Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Compression Therapy, Advanced Wound Dressings, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare Settings, Others), and Regional Forecast, till 2026,” the market was worth USD 2.95 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Key Players Operating in The Venous Leg Ulcer Treatment Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Integra Lifesciences

Smith & Nephew

Coloplast Corp.

URGO

3M

Paul Hartmann

Bauerfeind

Cardinal Health

SIGVARIS GROUP

KCI Licensing, Inc.

Other Players

High Prevalence of the Disorder Will Aid Growth of the Market

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the high prevalence of venous leg ulcer has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. The increasing incidence of this disorder has encouraged companies to offer faster and efficient treatment options. The growing investment in the development of such methods will help these companies generate substantial venous leg ulcer treatment market revenue in the coming years. According to an article published by The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2010, around 600,000 people suffer from venous leg ulcer in the United States annually. The increasing incidence of this disorder will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

North America Likely to Emerge Leading; Increasing Emphasis on Product R&D to Aid Growth

The report analyses ongoing venous leg ulcer treatment market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge leading in the coming years. The increasing investment in the research and development of technologically advanced products for the treatment of the disease will have a direct impact on the growth of the regional market. Besides Europe, the market in North America will witness considerable growth in the coming years.

