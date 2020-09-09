Trauma Fixation Devices Market 2020: Global Growth Analysis and Forecast Report by 2027

Global Trauma Fixation Devices Market was valued at USD 7654 million in 2019 which is expected to reach at USD 12650 million by 2027 at a CAGR 6.5%.

The global Trauma Fixation Devices market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Trauma Fixation Devices market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market’s historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods. The key economic factors affecting the global Trauma Fixation Devices market are studied in detail in the global Trauma Fixation Devices market report, including a detailed assessment of the microeconomic and macroeconomic environment of the market.

Trauma is a the physical injury such as fractures, burns, strains, and sprains etc which are caused by any external source like fire, and accident. Also, CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has defined trauma is the any injury or wound which is caused due to external source or violence. Trauma fixation devices are used to treat or fix the injuries.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence of road accidents is the main driving factor which is expected to boost the global trauma fixation devices market growth. For Instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) around 1.25 million people died due to road accidents per year. Further, increase in incidences of bone degenerative diseases will have the positive impact on global trauma fixation devices market growth. Moreover, Rise in technical advancements and innovations in medical devices industry which are expected to fuel the global trauma fixation devices market growth.

Market Restraints

However, lack of trained professional is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global trauma fixation devices market growth. Also, stringent rules and regulations will affect the growth of global trauma fixation devices market.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Johnson and Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Arthrex, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Conmed Corporation, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Zimmer Biomet,and Smith & Nephew

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Internal Fixators

Plates & Screw

Rods& Pins

Others

External Fixators

Uniplanar Fixators

Biplanar Fixators

By Site

Upper Extremity

Lower Extremity

By End Use

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

