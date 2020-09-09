Telehealth Market Size raising to US$ 266.8 Bn by 2026

The “Telehealth Market Growth” is likely to expand considerably with impetus from the ability of telehealth to serve the rural population. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Telehealth: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2026,” The Global Telehealth Market was valued at US$ 49.8 Bn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 266.8 Bn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 23.4%.

Key Players Operating in The Telehealth Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Dictum Health, Inc.

SnapMD, Inc.

American Well

MDLIVE Inc.

GlobalMed

Doctor on Demand, Inc.

Encounter Telehealth

Teledoc Health, Inc.

Technological Advancements to Fuel Demand for Telehealth Services

The technological advancements in telehealth products and services have fuelled the demand for telehealth services across the world. The advent of user-friendly systems has contributed to a high demand, which in turn has led to an increase in the global telehealth market value in recent years. In 2019, InTouch announced the launch of a fully integrated end-to-end virtual platform aimed at providing enhanced patient care solutions. ‘Solo’ was a flexible platform integrated with services such as enhanced emergency care solutions, direct-to-patient, and direct-to-customer, which in turn will contribute to the growth of the global telehealth market in the coming years.

Preference for Online Consultation to Favour the TelehealthMarket in North America

Among regions, North America is expected to dominate the global telehealth market share during the forecast period. The main factors driving the market in the region is the increasing inclination towards online medical consultation and a well-established healthcare insurance system in the continent. Rising popularity of wearable devices is anticipated to be the primary force behind the telehealth market growth in Europe. In Asia-Pacific, government schemes and increasing investment in healthcare brings good news for the market in the forecast period. Increasing healthcare spending in the Middle East and high concentration of population in rural areas will be the main factors augmenting the telehealth market growth till 2026.