Radiodermatitis Market Overview, Size, Future Scope and Industry Analysis Report By 2027

Global Radiodermatitis Market was valued at USD 362.5 million in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 474.22 million by 2027 at a CAGR 3.5%.

The Radiodermatitis Market report, at first, has given a brief understanding of the industry through basic overview. This overview includes the market definition, key applications of the product, and the recent manufacturing technology employed for such production. The global Radiodermatitis market has been analyzed in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape, key regional status, and recent trends noted in the relevant industry. This analysis also contains the product price margins, along with risk factors that are associated with manufacturers. The report on Radiodermatitis market has explored various market dynamics that hold a significant influence during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Radiodermatitis is also refereed as X-ray dermatitis, radiation dermatitis, and radiation injury. It is side effect of external beam ionizing radiation. Radiotherapy is used for the cancer treatment or other diseases are the main cause of radiothermatitis.

Market Drivers

Rise in prevalence of cancer is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global radiodermatitis market growth. For Instance, in 2019, according to American Cancer Society around 1,762,450 estimated cancer cases diagnosed and around 606,880 cancer deaths in United State. Furthermore, increase in research and developments of new therapies for treatment of radiodermatitis will have the positive impact in global radiodermatitis market growth. In addition to that, investing in creating awareness regarding radiation included skin damage is expected to fuel the global radiodermatitis market growth.

Market Restraints

However, high cost of dressings such as honey-impregnated dressing and silicone dressing is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global radiodermatitis market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Jay Pharma, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stratpharma AG, Kannalife, Inc, Molnlycke Health Care, Intermed Pharmaceuticals, DermaSciences Inc, ConvaTec Group PLC, BMG Pharma S.r.l, and Acelity, Inc. (3M)

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Topical

Corticosteroids

Hydrophilic Creams

Antibiotics

Others

Oral

Dressings

No Sting barrier film

Silicone Coated dressings

Honey impregnated gauze

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

