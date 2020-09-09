Portable Medical Ventilators Market Size: Outlook Continues to Remain Positive by 2017 – 2027

Significant details related to market size, market share, applications, and statistics have been included to get a 360 view of the Portable Medical Ventilators Market The research further focuses on a comprehensive competitive dashboard, wherein growth strategies adopted by market players have been outlined.

Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market: By Mode (combined-mode ventilation, pressure-mode ventilation, volume-mode ventilation, others), Interface (non-invasive ventilation, invasive ventilation), Age Group (infant/neonatal ventilators, adult/pediatric ventilators), End User (hospitals and clinics, ambulatory care centers, home care settings, others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Forecast to 2027

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 9.62% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and reach USD 1,056.4 Million by 2027.

Portable ventilators are lightweight and can be moved easily from one place to another within the hospital. They provide long term support for patients who do not require complex critical care ventilators. Typically, these ventilators drive air into the breathing circuit with a motor-driven piston or a turbine.

The growth of the global portable medical ventilators market can be attributed to the increasing demand for ventilators, owing to the outbreak of COVID- 19 globally; and increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, 9 million adults were diagnosed with chronic bronchitis in the US.

Furthermore, the rapid growth of the geriatric population, and increasing incidences of respiratory emergencies, are also expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of ventilators, government regulations, and the availability of refurbished and counterfeit products are expected to restrain the growth of the global portable medical ventilators market.

Several market players suchas Vyaire Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, and Airon Corporation, among others, currently dominate the global portable medical ventilators market.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas region held the largest market, owing to the rising respiratory diseases in the region. The portable medical ventilators market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European portable medical ventilators market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The portable medical ventilators market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the increasing rate of respiratory diseases, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The portable medical ventilators market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market has been segmented on Mode, Interface, Age Group, and End User

Based on mode, the global portable medical ventilators have been segmented into combined-mode ventilation, pressure-mode ventilation, volume-mode ventilation, and others. The pressure-mode ventilation segment is expected to be the largest growing market compared to other types of ventilators.

On the basis of interface, the market has been segmented into non-invasive and invasive ventilation. The non-invasive ventilation is expected to hold a major market share due to the usage of face mask for delivery of oxygen.

Based on age group, the market has been segmented into infant/neonatal ventilators and adult/ pediatric ventilators. The adult/ pediatric ventilators are expected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment.

The market based on end-user has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care centers, and home care settings. The portable medical ventilators are highly used among hospitals and clinics.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global portable medical ventilators are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Airon Corporation (India), Bio-Med Devices (US), Drgerwerk AG & Co. (Germany), Getinge AB (Sweden), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), Medtronic plc (US), Percussionaire Corp. (US), ResMed (US), Smiths Group PLC (UK), Ventec Life Systems (US), Vyaire Medical, Inc. (US).

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying COVID-19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and Wherever Required We Will be Considering COVID-19 Footprints for a Better Analysis of Markets and Industries. Cordially Get in Touch for More Details.