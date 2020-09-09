Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market Overview, Size and Industry Analysis Report By 2027

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market was valued at USD 264.88 million in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 465.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR 9.4%.

The latest report on the Patient Lateral Transfer Devices market, as found on Qualiket Research website, is an extensive study of the market dynamics that are impacting both present market and the upcoming one. The market dynamics are expected to offer lasting impression on the holistic growth of the market. This has been analyzed well by adept market reviewers with immense knowledge and expertise in the subject. The study would bring along factors and figures to measure the track the market would take during the forecast period of 2020-2027. The Patient Lateral Transfer Devices market report enriched with various driving and restraining factors that have their core in volume-wise and value-wise analysis.

Lateral patient transfer is defined as the shifting a patient from surface to surface such as bed to bed, bed to hospital cart, and others. Patient shifting was carried out by staff members that create a risk of injury to the healthcare workers shoulders and lower back. Patient lateral transfer devices are used for roller boards, repositioning sheets with use of ceiling lift, air transfer devices and friction reducing sheets decreases the force to complete a lateral transfer which results is less number of musculoskeletal injuries in caregivers.

Market Drivers

Rise in incidence of musculoskeletal disorders like tendonitis, low back pain, and others which is expected to boost the global patient lateral transfer devices market growth. Also, high risk of injuries to caregivers during manual handling of patients will have the positive impact on global patient lateral transfer devices market. For instance, in 2017, according to article published in the international Journal of Caring Sciences, low back pain is one of the common occupational health problem which leads to serious physical, emotional, and sensory problems for healthcare work especially in hospital staff like nurses.

Impact of COVID 19 on Market

Increase in COVID 19 pandemic is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, according to Centers for diseases control and prevention the rate of hospitalization is increased due to COVID 19 which is expected to increase the demand of patient lateral transfer devices market.

Market Restraints

However, lack of knowledge of using advanced devices and unavailability of qualified professionals are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global patient lateral transfer devices market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Samarit Medical AG, Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc., Scan Medical, Air-Matt, Inc, McAuley Medical, Inc, EZ Way, Inc, Medline Industries, Inc, Hovertech International, and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Slide Sheets

Transfer Accessories

Air Assisted Transfer Devices

Spilt-leg Mattresses

Regular Mattresses

Half Mattresses

By Material Type

Reusable

Single Patient Use

By End User

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

