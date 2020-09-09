OPPO debuts ColorOS 11 public beta, announces global launch date

Following Google’s release of Android 11 today, OPPO unveiled it’s Android 11-based ColorOS 11 public beta version – making it one of the first OEMs to run on stable Android 11.

Already recruiting testers, the public beta is available to Find X2 Series and Reno 3 Series (4G) users. The naming convention of ColorOS 11 (the previous iteration was OS 7) and rollout proximity demonstrate that OPPO is working closer than ever with Google to develop its software and align itself more with the stock Android.

OPPO also announced a virtual global launch event for ColorOS11 is set for September 14. During the event, ColorOS will showcase its full reveal of features that complement the stock Android experience and release an updated public beta version and rollout plan for OPPO users.

About ColorOS

ColorOS is a highly customized, efficient, intelligent, and richly designed Android-based mobile OS from OPPO. With over 370 million global users, ColorOS supports more than 80 languages, including English, Bahasa, and Thai.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first smartphone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its user with ColorOS and internet services like HeyTap and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 Research Institutes and 4 R&D Centers worldwide, as well as an International Design Center in London. The recently opened, first-ever R&D center outside of China, in Hyderabad, is playing a pivotal role in the development of 5G technologies. In line with OPPO’s commitment to Make in India, the manufacturing at Greater Noida plant has been increased to 50 million smartphones per year. According to IDC, OPPO has ranked 4th among the top 5 smartphone brands in India with an 88.4% year on year growth in Q4 2019.