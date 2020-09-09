Interesting Research Report on the Future of Global Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global atrial fibrillation surgery market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of atrial fibrillation surgery. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the atrial fibrillation surgery market during the period. The global atrial fibrillation surgery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Atrial fibrillation surgery is used in treating an irregular heart rhythm. Atrial fibrillation surgery is mostly the last choice for treating irregular heart rhythm. It is generally used when medications and other interventions are unsuccessful. Catheter ablation and surgical ablation are two ways to perform atrial fibrillation surgery.

The Rising Prevalence of Heart Diseases and High Blood Pressure Drives the Growth of Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market

The rising prevalence of heart diseases and high blood pressure drives the growth of atrial fibrillation surgery market. In addition, the increasing geriatric population contributes to the growth of the atrial fibrillation surgery market. According to the World Health Organization, 31% of all global deaths occurred due to cardiovascular diseases. On the other side, stringent product approval regulations by FDA and European medicines agencies hinders the growth of atrial fibrillation surgery market. Moreover, growing research and development in the healthcare sector create opportunities for the atrial fibrillation market.

Growing Segments in the Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Industry

The atrial fibrillation surgery market is segmented on the basis of product and procedures. The product segment of the atrial fibrillation surgery market is classified into catheter ablation product and surgical ablation product. And based on procedures, the atrial fibrillation surgery market is divided into catheter ablation procedures and surgical ablation procedures. Catheter ablation is anticipated to be dominant in the procedure segment due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Catheter ablation terminate abnormal electrical pathways in heart tissue. Surgical ablation creates lesions that block abnormal electrical circuits.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market

Geographically, the atrial fibrillation surgery market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the atrial fibrillation surgery market. Countries in North America such as the U.S., Canada has a well-established healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the rising number of people suffering from heart diseases contributes to the growth of the atrial fibrillation market. According to the World Health Organization, around 630,000 Americans die from heart disease each year. Europe is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the atrial fibrillation surgery market due to the increasing geriatric population and rising occurrences of atrial fibrillation among them.

Key Players of the Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Industry

The leading players in the atrial fibrillation surgery market are Biosense Webster, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Atricure, Inc., Cardiofocus, Inc., Ncontact, Inc., Carima, Inc., Biotroik Se &Co.Kg and Johnson & Johnson Ltd. Leading companies are focusing on strategic acquisitions, mergers, and new product launches. For instance, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired certain assets of Neovasc, Inc., a medical device company in advanced biological tissue business. This acquisition promotes the development of future heart valve technologies. Boston Scientific Corporation innovates medical solutions to improve the health of patients. Neovasc develops, manufactures and markets devices for cardiovascular diseases.

