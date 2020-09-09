HbA1c Testing Equipment Market Trends, Current Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest “HbA1c Testing Market” report, states different factors that can favor and restrain the market growth. MRFR study reveals that the HbA1c testing market can expand at 12.24% CAGR and touch USD 1,992.44 Mn by 2025. The expansion of the diabetes patient pool is promoting the need for HbA1c testing, which can surge the market. Improper diet, obesity, and sedentary way of living are additional drivers of the HbA1c testing market growth. Investment in research for novel drugs and improved drug delivery can benefit the market.

Key Players:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), Siemens Healthineers (US), Danaher Corporation (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Transasia Bio-Medicals (India), PTS Diagnostics (US), Agappe Diagnostics Ltd (India), CPC Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. (India), DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH (Germany), Rapid Diagnostics Group of Companies (India), Trinity Biotech PLC (Ireland), and Tosoh India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Segmental Study:

The HbA1c testing market study is based on technology, instrument, product, and end user.

The product-based segments of the HbA1c testing marketare kits, reagents, and instruments. The ease of reagent availability can support the market surge.

The instruments-based segments of the Hba1c Testing Machine Equipment Market Growth are handheld device and bench-top device. The rise in bench-top devices utility can prompt HbA1c testing market.

The technology-based segments of the HbA1c testing market are enzymatic assay, ion-exchange HPLC, TINIA, and others. The deployment of modern technologies, especially ion-exchange HPLC can bolster the global HbA1c testing market.

The end user-based segments of the HbA1c testing market are diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics, and others. Diagnostic labs, followed by hospitals are high end-users of HbA1c testing. The rise in diagnostic count can fuel the HbA1c testing worldwide market growth.

Regional Analysis:

North America HbA1c testing market to surge at a high pace through the assessment period. The rise of the regional HbA1c testing market, led by the US, can be attributed to increase in research on novel medicines to cure diabetes. The growing awareness of advanced technologies via campaigns by government, private, and public organizations in Canada and other countries can boost the growth of the regional market.

After North America, Europe HbA1c testing market can secure a grand share of the global market. The rise in adoption of progressive diagnostic solutions and devices are expected to spur the expansion of the regional market. EU HbA1c testing market surge can be attributed to the deployment of strategic activities, such as agreements and partnerships among prominent regional as well as international players.

AsiaPacific HbA1c testing market is identified as an emerging market. Advancements in the medical infrastructure and hike in per capita disposable revenues can benefit the regional market. However, APAC HbA1c testing market growth can be attributed to the presence of large diabetes patient pool.

The Middle East & Africa HbA1c testing market is projected to experience a steady expansion. It is due to limited access to solutions and services in the healthcare field MEA market can rise at a low pace. However, the rise in awareness on modern healthcare facilities can support the market expansion.