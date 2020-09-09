Global Lumbar Disc Replacement Device Market| What will be Growth in Global Market?

Global Lumbar Disc Replacement Device Market

The global Lumbar Disc Replacement Device market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Lumbar Disc Replacement Device market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market’s historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods.

Lumbar Disc replacement device is a type of spine arthroplasty disc or device which is made up with various materials such as metal-on-metal, and metal-ob-biopolymer or a combination of both. Change in lifestyle, lack of exercise, and high work load are some of the common factors responsible for back pain which is expected to drive the market growth.

Market Drivers

Rise in incidences of spinal disorders is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global lumbar disc replacement device market. Also, increase in awareness disc replacement among patients will positively contribute the market growth. Furthermore, continuous improvements in surgical procedures and benefits of minimally invasive surgery procedures will fuel the market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, rise in prevalence of lower back pain is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, according to spinal cord injury data was estimated in 2019, that incidence of spinal cord injury was around cases per 1 million population, in United States.

Market Restraints

However, high cost of spinal surgeries and its devices is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global lumbar disc replacement device market growth. Also, increase in spread of COVID 19 is negatively impacting on lumbar disc replacement device market. These devices are widely used for spinal surgeries as many surgeries were cancelled due to COVID 19 crisis.

Market segmentation

Global Lumbar Disc Replacement Device Market is segmented into material such as Metal-On-Metal, and Metal-On-Biopolymer. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Hospital, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

Also, Global Lumbar Disc Replacement Device Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed into this report such as Medtronic, AxioMed LLC.,DePuy Synthes, Braun Melsungen, NuVasive Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Paradigm Spine LLC., and Others

Market Taxonomy

By Material

Metal-On-Metal

Metal-On-Biopolymer

By End User

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

