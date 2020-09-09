Global Infectious Disease Testing Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Infectious Disease Testing Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global infectious disease testing market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of infectious disease testing. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the infectious disease testing market during the period. The global infectious disease testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Infectious diseases testing plays a vital role in diagnosing diseases caused due to pathogenic infection. Infectious disease testing is a process of identifying the presence of foreign pathogens in human samples such as serum, blood, urine, throat swab, and stool, using various diagnostic tools and techniques. Most of the testing kits currently available are for bacterial infections and sexually transmitted diseases (STD). Several tests are available commercially across a variety of platforms including rapid point-of-care diagnostic tests and advanced technology lab equipment that provide results in as little as 5 minutes. These tests assist in the diagnosis and management of many infectious diseases including HIV, Malaria, Influenza, Pneumonia and C. difficile.

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases is Primarily Driving the Growth of the Infectious Disease Testing Market

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is primarily driving the growth of the infectious disease testing market. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 15.5 million patients visits physician offices with infectious and parasitic diseases. Furthermore, increased interventions from various government and private organizations, and growing adoption of advanced molecular techniques for the control of infectious diseases are driving the growth of infectious disease testing market, globally. However, factors such as absence of compiled regulatory guidelines for infectious testing devices, emergence of molecular techniques and unfavorable reimbursement settings in certain countries hamper the market growth.

Infectious Disease Testing Market: Segmentation

The global infectious disease testing market is segmented based on technology, product, application and end user.

The technology segment is further characterized into molecular testing, microbiology and immunodiagnostics. Among them, immunodiagnostics segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the increasing use of immunoassays in POC infectious disease testing, development of novel tests and increasing awareness about health and fitness.

The product segment of infectious disease testing market is divided into equipment, reagents and software. The reagents segment accounted for the largest market share in the infectious disease testing market. Increasing number of infectious disease diagnostic tests, easy accessibility to a wide range of reagents and the growing need for reliable, specific, and faster detection of infectious diseases in the early stages are the major factors driving the reagents segment.

Based on application the global infectious disease testing market is categorized into hepatitis, HIV, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection, human papillomavirus (HPV), respiratory tract infections and others. Among them, the hepatitis diagnostics segment dominated the global market owing to the rising prevalence of hepatitis B and C, availability of a large number of hepatitis diagnostic tests, and increasing number of HIV/Hepatitis co-infections.

The end user for infectious disease testing include hospital laboratories, reference labs, physician office labs, academics lab and others. The hospital laboratories accounted for the largest market share among the end users due to the large number of diagnostic tests carried out in hospitals.

Asia-Pacific Region Possess the Largest Share in Infectious Disease Testing Market

The global infectious disease testing market is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region possess the largest share in infectious disease testing market owing to high prevalence and growing occurrences of infectious diseases especially sexually transmitted disease and bacterial infections. Emerging economies such as India and China are the major consumer for infection disease testing market. In Asia Pacific region, 5.2 million people are living with HIV. Furthermore, growing urbanization, increasing awareness about infectious diseases are other factors contributing to the growth of the market in this region. North America and Europe are anticipated to hold a significant share. Increasing adoption of premium diagnostic techniques and high spending capacity on healthcare would endure the market share in these regions.

Key Players in the Infectious Disease Testing Market

The global infectious disease testing market is consolidated with Johnson & Johnson dominating the market. The other key players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson & Co, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Siemens Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Gen-Probe, Inc., bioMeriux SA and Alere, Inc are among others.

