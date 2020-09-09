Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global human papillomavirus vaccine market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of human papillomavirus vaccine. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the human papillomavirus vaccine market during the period. The global human papillomavirus vaccine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

“We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.”

Human papillomaviruses cause several types of cancers such as anal cancer, vaginal cancer, penile cancer, cervical cancer, vulvar cancer and genital warts. More than hundred different types of human papillomavirus have been characterized. As of May 2018, 81 countries had introduced HPV into the national routine immunization schedule. Currently, three HPV vaccine sub-types are available in the market: GSK’s Cervarix (HPV2), using the proprietary AS04 adjuvant, and Merck’s Gardasil 9 (HPV9) and Gardasil (HPV4), both using aluminum adjuvant.

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Due to Human Papillomavirus Infections Drives the Growth of the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market

The increasing prevalence of cancer due to human papillomavirus infections drives the growth of the human papillomavirus vaccine market. According to the World Health Organization, in 2018 there were around 5, 70,000 new cases of cervical cancer worldwide. The growing government initiatives for increasing awareness about the human papillomavirus vaccine and funding to the immunization programs contribute to the growth of the human papillomavirus vaccine market. On the flip side, the high cost of vaccine manufacturing hinders the growth of the human papillomavirus vaccine. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development stimulate the innovation of novel vaccines which creates numerous opportunities for the human papillomavirus vaccine manufacturers.

Different Segments in the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market

The human papillomavirus vaccine market is segmented on the basis of product type, indication and distribution channel. The product type segment is divided into Gardasils, Gardasil 9 and Cervarix. Gasrdasils is expected to be dominant in the product type segment of the human papillomavirus vaccine market. On the basis of indication, the human papillomavirus vaccine market is classified into cervical cancer, anal cancer, vaginal cancer, penile cancer, vulvar cancer, oropharyngeal cancer, and others. The distribution channel segment is divided into hospitals, clinics and government entities.

North America is Anticipated to Be Dominant in the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market

Geographically, North America is anticipated to be dominant in the human papillomavirus vaccine market. The rising prevalence of cancer caused due to human papillomavirus infections attributes to the growth of the human papillomavirus vaccine market. There are around 14065 women diagnosed with cervical cancer. In addition, 71.2% of cervical cancers are attributed to human papillomavirus infections. Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow in the human papillomavirus vaccine market.

Key Players in the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Industry

The key players in the human papillomavirus market are Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi S.A.., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Nuron Biotech Inc., Eyegene Inc. The players are focusing on new product launches, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions. For instance, in 2019 Inovio’s phase 3 HPV Immunotherapy was recognized as the best therapeutic vaccine at World Therapeutic Congress.

