Global Hairy Cell Leukemia Drugs Market: Key Players and Production Information Analysis

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Hairy Cell Leukemia Drugs Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global hairy cell leukemia drugs market. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the hairy cell leukemia drugs market during the period.

Hairy cell leukemia (HCL) is a rare chronic lymphoid leukemia. It is caused due to excessive production of B cells by the bone marrow that play an important role in immunity. Hairy cell leukemia comprises 2% of all the leukemia detected and is difficult to diagnose. Therefore, CT scan, complete blood count test and bone marrow biopsies are performed to diagnose hairy cell leukemia in patients. It is mostly treated with chemotherapy using purine analog drugs such as Cladribine and Pentostatin.

Growing Number of People Affected by Hairy Cell Leukemia is Primarily Driving the Growth of the Hairy Cell Leukemia Drugs Market

The growing number of people affected by hairy cell leukemia is primarily driving the growth of the hairy cell leukemia drugs market. Around 1,000 people in the United States develop HCL each year, according to the World Health Organization. Furthermore, hairy cell leukemia affects people above 52 years of age. Therefore, the rising geriatric population is anticipated to favor the growth of the market. However, low awareness regarding hairy cell leukemia is likely to hamper the growth of the hairy cell leukemia drugs market. Moreover, the growing research and development about hairy cell leukemia is anticipated to create beneficial growth opportunities for the market.

Main Segments of the Hairy Cell Leukemia Drugs Industry

The hairy cell leukemia drugs market is segmented into product type and distribution channel. The product type is further bifurcated into chemotherapy drugs and immunotherapy drugs. The chemotherapy drugs include Cladribine and Pentostatin and immunotherapy drugs include Rituximab and Blinatumomab. Among them, chemotherapy drugs hold the largest share among the product segment as Hairy Cell Leukemia is mostly treated with chemotherapy using purine analog drugs such as Cladribine and Pentostatin. The distribution channels include hospitals, pharmacies, cancer research organization, and long-term care centers.

North America Dominated the Hairy Cell Leukemia Drugs Market

North America dominated the hairy cell leukemia drugs market in 2018. America’s hairy cell leukemia drugs is projected to reach USD X.X million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of X.X% over the period of 2019 to 2025. The growth in this region is mainly due to the growing occurrences of hairy cell leukemia and the growing number of elderly population. Moreover, high per capita expenditure on healthcare and high disposable income are promoting the growth of the hairy cell leukemia market. Europe region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising cases of hairy cell leukemia in European countries.

Key Players of the Hairy Cell Leukemia Drugs Industry

The hairy cell leukemia drugs market is a relatively new market. The major players in the F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca plc, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Amgen Inc., Hospira, Astex Therapeutics. The companies in the hairy cell leukemia drugs market are focusing on research and development of new products. In September 2018, FDA has approved AstraZeneca’s moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk (Lumoxiti) injection for intravenous use for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory hairy cell leukemia.

