Global Automotive Suspension Market 2020-2025

COVID-19 is likely to shrink global auto production by ~21% i.e. from ~90M vehicles in 2019 to ~70M vehicles in 2020 and the auto suspension market will be directly impacted due to the contraction

Declining vehicle refresh timelines and generation upgrades coupled with higher demand for SUVs/crossovers will remain fundamental growth driver

Download sample-

McPherson struts in Front and Multi-link rear suspension remains the most preferred setup in fast growing SUV segment across many auto makers and regions

Higher penetration of air suspension and dynamic chassis control products in premium segment will drive Dollar content per vehicle for suppliers

The automotive suspension market is and will remain highly consolidated with EBITDA margins being less than 6% for most suppliers

COMPANY PROFILES

1. Tenneco Inc

2. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

3. WABCO(Knorr-Bremse)

4. Mando Corporation

5. KYB

6. Hendrickson

7. Marelli

8. Thyssenkrupp AG

9. Gabriel(Anand Group)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Sl no Topic

1 Market Segmentation

2 Scope of the report

3 Abbreviations

4 Research Methodology

5 Executive Summary

6 Introduction

7 Insights from Industry stakeholders

8 Cost breakdown of Product by sub-components and average profit margin

9 Disruptive innovation in the Industry

10 Technology trends in the Industry

11 Consumer trends in the industry

12 Recent Production Milestones

13 Component Manufacturing in US, EU and China

14 COVID-19 impact on overall market

15 COVID-19 impact on Production of components

16 COVID-19 impact on Point of sale

17 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Geography, 2020-2025

18 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Product Type, 2020-2025

19 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Application, 2020-2025

20 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by End use, 2020-2025

21 Product installation rate by OEM, 2020

22 Incline/Decline in Average B-2-B selling price in past 5 years

23 Competition from substitute products

24 Gross margin and average profitability of suppliers

25 New product development in past 12 months

26 M&A in past 12 months

27 Growth strategy of leading players

28 Market share of vendors, 2020

29 Company Profiles

30 Unmet needs and opportunity for new suppliers

31 Conclusion

32 Appendix

