Global Automotive Suspension Market 2020-2025

COVID-19 is likely to shrink global auto production by ~21% i.e. from ~90M vehicles in 2019 to ~70M vehicles in 2020 and the auto suspension market will be directly impacted due to the contraction
Declining vehicle refresh timelines and generation upgrades coupled with higher demand for SUVs/crossovers will remain fundamental growth driver
Download sample- https://mobilityforesights.com/product/automotive-suspension-market/
McPherson struts in Front and Multi-link rear suspension remains the most preferred setup in fast growing SUV segment across many auto makers and regions
Higher penetration of air suspension and dynamic chassis control products in premium segment will drive Dollar content per vehicle for suppliers
The automotive suspension market is and will remain highly consolidated with EBITDA margins being less than 6% for most suppliers
Download sample- https://mobilityforesights.com/product/automotive-suspension-market/
COMPANY PROFILES
1. Tenneco Inc
2. ZF Friedrichshafen AG
3. WABCO(Knorr-Bremse)
4. Mando Corporation
5. KYB
6. Hendrickson
7. Marelli
8. Thyssenkrupp AG
9. Gabriel(Anand Group)
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Sl no Topic
1 Market Segmentation
2 Scope of the report
3 Abbreviations
4 Research Methodology
5 Executive Summary
6 Introduction
7 Insights from Industry stakeholders
8 Cost breakdown of Product by sub-components and average profit margin
9 Disruptive innovation in the Industry
10 Technology trends in the Industry
11 Consumer trends in the industry
12 Recent Production Milestones
13 Component Manufacturing in US, EU and China
14 COVID-19 impact on overall market
15 COVID-19 impact on Production of components
16 COVID-19 impact on Point of sale
17 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Geography, 2020-2025
18 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Product Type, 2020-2025
19 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Application, 2020-2025
20 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by End use, 2020-2025
21 Product installation rate by OEM, 2020
22 Incline/Decline in Average B-2-B selling price in past 5 years
23 Competition from substitute products
24 Gross margin and average profitability of suppliers
25 New product development in past 12 months
26 M&A in past 12 months
27 Growth strategy of leading players
28 Market share of vendors, 2020
29 Company Profiles
30 Unmet needs and opportunity for new suppliers
31 Conclusion
32 Appendix
THIS REPORT WILL ANSWER FOLLOWING QUESTIONS
1. Global Automotive Suspension Market size and Forecast (Subscribers and $Million), by region, by application
2. Average B-2-B price for Global Automotive Suspension Market, by region
3. Market share of leading vendors, by region
4. Coronavirus impact Global Automotive Suspension Market earnings