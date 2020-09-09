Global Automotive Seats Market 2020-2025

The seat dollar content per car continues on an increasing trend as more buyers opt for higher trims of pickups in US and SUVs in China. Europe continues to grow at a moderate level.
Power adjust seats including lumbar support have highest penetration in US, followed by EU and now China is catching up quickly. Continued growth in compact and Mid-size SUVs is the biggest growth driver.
Download sample- https://mobilityforesights.com/product/automotive-seats-market/
Massage seats are still a niche but due to growth in Premium MPV market in US,China, Japan and India, further growth is expected.
Leather/Artificial leather trimmed seats are in higher demand in US, but in EU fabric upholstered seat have higher fitment rate.
The global automotive seat market is and will remain consolidated with less than 10 players accounting for more 68% share of global market.
Minda Industries has approved the merger of Harita seating systems with itself. Minda holds 51% stake in the merger.
Global leader Adient announced launch of JV with Arvind Group for manufacturing and selling of automotive fabrics in India.
Grammer and AllyGrow Technologies from India have announced a JV to develop a world-class technology in automotive and commercial vehicle industry.
Adient has invested on opening a largest prototyping and testing facility in Pune, India.
Faurecia has partnered with ZF, to develop AVS (Advanced Versatile Structure) for future autonomous vehicles
Yanfeng Automotive Interiors has acquired a 30% stake from Adient Plc in the existing joint venture.
Download sample- https://mobilityforesights.com/product/automotive-seats-market/
COMPANY PROFILE
1. Toyota Boshoku
2. TS Tech Co Ltd
3. Lear
4. Harita Seating Systems
5. Grammer AG
6. Brose
7. Faurecia
8. Adient
9. Magna
10. Gentherm
11. Recaro
12. Leggett & Platt
13. Bharat Seats
14. Bridgewater Interiors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Sl no Topic
1 Market Segmentation
2 Scope of the report
3 Abbreviations
4 Research Methodology
5 Executive Summary
6 Introduction
7 Insights from Industry stakeholders
8 Cost breakdown of Product by sub-components and average profit margin
9 Disruptive innovation in the Industry
10 Technology trends in the Industry
11 Consumer trends in the industry
12 Recent Production Milestones
13 Component Manufacturing in US, EU and China
14 COVID-19 impact on overall market
15 COVID-19 impact on Production of components
16 COVID-19 impact on Point of sale
17 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Geography, 2020-2025
18 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Product Type, 2020-2025
19 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Application, 2020-2025
20 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by End use, 2020-2025
21 Product installation rate by OEM, 2020
22 Incline/Decline in Average B-2-B selling price in past 5 years
23 Competition from substitute products
24 Gross margin and average profitability of suppliers
25 New product development in past 12 months
26 M&A in past 12 months
27 Growth strategy of leading players
28 Market share of vendors, 2020
29 Company Profiles
30 Unmet needs and opportunity for new suppliers
31 Conclusion
32 Appendix
THIS REPORT WILL ANSWER FOLLOWING QUESTIONS
1. Global Automotive Seats Market size and Forecast (Subscribers and $Million), by region, by application
2. Average B-2-B price for Global Automotive Seats Market, by region
3. Market share of leading vendors, by region
4. Coronavirus impact Global Automotive Seats Market earnings