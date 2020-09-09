Global Automotive Seats Market 2020-2025

The seat dollar content per car continues on an increasing trend as more buyers opt for higher trims of pickups in US and SUVs in China. Europe continues to grow at a moderate level.

Power adjust seats including lumbar support have highest penetration in US, followed by EU and now China is catching up quickly. Continued growth in compact and Mid-size SUVs is the biggest growth driver.

Download sample- https://mobilityforesights.com/product/automotive-seats-market/

Massage seats are still a niche but due to growth in Premium MPV market in US,China, Japan and India, further growth is expected.

Leather/Artificial leather trimmed seats are in higher demand in US, but in EU fabric upholstered seat have higher fitment rate.

The global automotive seat market is and will remain consolidated with less than 10 players accounting for more 68% share of global market.

Minda Industries has approved the merger of Harita seating systems with itself. Minda holds 51% stake in the merger.

Global leader Adient announced launch of JV with Arvind Group for manufacturing and selling of automotive fabrics in India.

Grammer and AllyGrow Technologies from India have announced a JV to develop a world-class technology in automotive and commercial vehicle industry.

Adient has invested on opening a largest prototyping and testing facility in Pune, India.

Faurecia has partnered with ZF, to develop AVS (Advanced Versatile Structure) for future autonomous vehicles

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors has acquired a 30% stake from Adient Plc in the existing joint venture.

COMPANY PROFILE

1. Toyota Boshoku

2. TS Tech Co Ltd

3. Lear

4. Harita Seating Systems

5. Grammer AG

6. Brose

7. Faurecia

8. Adient

9. Magna

10. Gentherm

11. Recaro

12. Leggett & Platt

13. Bharat Seats

14. Bridgewater Interiors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Sl no Topic

1 Market Segmentation

2 Scope of the report

3 Abbreviations

4 Research Methodology

5 Executive Summary

6 Introduction

7 Insights from Industry stakeholders

8 Cost breakdown of Product by sub-components and average profit margin

9 Disruptive innovation in the Industry

10 Technology trends in the Industry

11 Consumer trends in the industry

12 Recent Production Milestones

13 Component Manufacturing in US, EU and China

14 COVID-19 impact on overall market

15 COVID-19 impact on Production of components

16 COVID-19 impact on Point of sale

17 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Geography, 2020-2025

18 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Product Type, 2020-2025

19 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Application, 2020-2025

20 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by End use, 2020-2025

21 Product installation rate by OEM, 2020

22 Incline/Decline in Average B-2-B selling price in past 5 years

23 Competition from substitute products

24 Gross margin and average profitability of suppliers

25 New product development in past 12 months

26 M&A in past 12 months

27 Growth strategy of leading players

28 Market share of vendors, 2020

29 Company Profiles

30 Unmet needs and opportunity for new suppliers

31 Conclusion

32 Appendix

THIS REPORT WILL ANSWER FOLLOWING QUESTIONS

1. Global Automotive Seats Market size and Forecast (Subscribers and $Million), by region, by application

2. Average B-2-B price for Global Automotive Seats Market, by region

3. Market share of leading vendors, by region

4. Coronavirus impact Global Automotive Seats Market earnings