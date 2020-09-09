Glass Coating Industry – Growth, Size, Demand, Forecast, Share, Trends and Outlook 2023

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the Global Glass Coatings Industry include Emirates Float Glass, Corning Inc., Saint-Gobain, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., The NSG Group, Kyocera Corp., Schott AG, Morgan Advanced Materials, and PPG Industries.

In November 2019, MetaShield launched NANOPRINT, a nanotech-based Glass Coating that reduces the accumulation of fingerprints on glass surfaces. These coatings are highly useful in the automotive and electronics sectors.

Segmentation:

Global Glass Coatings Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Technology, Application, and Region.

By Type, the Global Glass Coatings Market is segmented into pyrolytic coatings, magnetron sputtering coatings, and sol-gel coatings. The pyrolytic coatings segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period and is the largest segment in the Global Glass Coatings Market. The sol-gel coatings segment is also likely to be important for the Global Glass Coatings Market, with the segment expected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Advances in nanotechnology are responsible for the growing demand for sol-gel coatings.

By Technology, the Global Glass Coatings Market is segmented into nano Glass Coatings and Liquid Glass Coatings. The Nano Glass Coatings segment is expected to dominate the Global Glass Coatings Market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for nanotech-based glass coatings.

By Application, the Global Glass Coatings Market is segmented into construction, paints and coatings, automotive and transportation, marine, aviation, aerospace, and others. The automotive and transportation segment holds the largest share in the Global Glass Coatings Market.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the Global Glass Coatings Market over the forecast period, with Japan playing a leading role in the global market in the coming years. Japanese Glass Coatings are renowned for their quality, while China, South Korea, and India are also emerging as major players in the Glass Coatings Market.

Europe is also expected to exhibit a strong growth rate over the forecast period, with Germany leading the way.

Market Outlook:

Global Glass Coatings Market is examined in full detail in the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The Glass Coatings Market is mainly driven by the growing demand for coated, weather-resistant glass in the automotive, marine, aerospace, and construction industries. The report provides a thorough breakdown of the major drivers and restraints affecting the Global Glass Coatings Market and also provides context for the same with the help of economic analysis designed to explain the economic background of the global market. The leading players in The Global Glass Coatings Market are also profiled in the report.

Glass Coatings are applied to enhance various properties of glass, including durability, weather resistance, scratch resistance, and others. Various types of glass coatings, such as pyrolytic, magnetron sputtering, and sol-gel coatings, can be applied to glasses to enhance specific properties. The increasing demand for stronger glasses in various end-use industries has driven the demand from the Glass Coatings Market. The growing automotive industry is likely to be a major driver for the Global Glass Coatings Market over the forecast period. Automotive glass needs to be strong enough to resist breaking and scratches. Automotive glass also needs to maintain an attractive appearance, as glass is a large part of the construction of the automobile and plays a key role in enhancing the appearance of the vehicle. Automotive windows, windscreens, and lighting also needs to be temperature resistant. This has driven the demand for Glass Coatings in the automotive industry.

The marine and aerospace industries are also a major end user of Glass Coatings. The marine sector uses glass in large quantities in shipbuilding, whereas airplanes also consume a large amount of glass in windows and windscreens. The glass used in the aerospace industry has to cope with high wind pressures and thus needs to be stronger than regular glass to withstand the high pressures encountered in the air. This has been a major driver for the Global Glass Coatings Market.

NOTE: Our teams of researchers are studying COVID-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering COVID-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.

