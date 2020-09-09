Forecast and Analysis on Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market by Infinium Global Research

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of autism spectrum disorder therapeutics. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market during the period. The global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Autism spectrum disorder therapeutics is used to cure a broad range of conditions such as challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech, and non-verbal communication. Autism spectrum disorder begins in early childhood and eventually causes problems in functioning within society. Autism spectrum disorder is caused due to genetic conditions, complications at the time of pregnancy, very low weight and others. The therapies for autism spectrum disorder include medication, organizing programs for the patients to learn new life skills, reducing challenging behaviors and learn social, communication and language skills.

Growing Number of Autism Patients Boosts the Demand for Autism Spectrum Disorder Market

The growing number of autism patients boosts the demand for autism spectrum disorder market. The increasing government initiative, rising fast track designations and increasing awareness about the autism spectrum disorder contribute to the growth of autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market. On the other side, firm rules and regulation regarding product approval restraints the growth of autism spectrum disorder market. Moreover, innovations in autism spectrum disorder therapeutics products create opportunities for the growth of autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market.

Segments Make up the Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Industry

The autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of drug class, product type, and distribution channel. Drug class is classified into insomnia drugs, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), anticonvulsants, antipsychotics, and others. Based on product type, the autism spectrum disorder market is classified into Aripiprazole, Risperidone, Melatonin, CM-AT, Bumetanide, and Balovaptan. The distribution channel segment is divided into hospitals, retail pharmacies, and online channels. Hospitals are expected to be dominant in the distribution channel segment of the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market.

North America Dominates the Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market

On the basis of geography, North America dominates the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market. The rising prevalence of autism spectrum disorder in North America stimulates the growth of autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market in North America. In 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 59 children has autism spectrum disorder in the United States. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market. The increasing awareness about autism spectrum disorder stimulates the growth of the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Players in the Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market

The prominent players in the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market are Curemark, Actavis, Inc., Pediatric Bioscience, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc. The players are focusing on investments for innovations, mergers, acquisitions and new product launches. For instance, in 2018, Deutsch Capital LLC announced an investment in Curemark. Curemark is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company encouraging novel therapies. Companies pipeline drugs include CM-AT for autism which will become standard of care for children suffering from autism.

